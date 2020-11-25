 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Please note: if your scented candles don't have any scent at all, you could go to their website and leave angry comments, or possibly get a Covid-19 test. Nah, why would you do that?   (yankeecandle.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 6:47 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just gotta get the stronger stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*sniffs 15 year old Yankee Christmas Eve candle*

Still too strong to light. I must be doing something half-right.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anything with Patchouli in is is a good thing,

Great, now my eye won't stop twitching.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even unscented candles have an odor of hot wax. If you can't smell anything at all, well...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$30 for a deep purple scented candle in a jar? That better be made out of the blood of Grimace or guitarist Ritchie Gilmore.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: You just gotta get the stronger stuff.

[Fark user image 850x615]


SNIFF SONIC'S RINGS
Youtube 9Ona7kiv4r4
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because people are not intelligent.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Buy quality candles

Like this 7.3 kg one for 510 bucks

https://www.amara.com/us/products/all​-​seasons-scented-candle-madagascar-vani​lla-35cm
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But the Great Orange One told me that the virus is a Democrat hoax!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.