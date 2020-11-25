 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   You may not actually have a violin tiny enough for this one, but it's looking like the NRA's finances are going to be in the red for the fourth year in row, with its investigation into rampant fraud by top executives expanding rapidly   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
mrwgifs.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
How are they still around?!
 
red230
1 hour ago  
It's hard to be in the black when a significant part of your business just dried up because foreign entities aren't using you to launder money to Republicans any more.
 
wantingout
1 hour ago  
Aww poor guys don't owe any taxes. Boo hoo!
 
Herr Morgenstern
1 hour ago  
Does this mean we'll be able to put their slogan to the test soon?
 
djseanmac
1 hour ago  
It feels like Christmas!
 
AlgaeRancher
1 hour ago  
Now do the GOP
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
How much of a pussy do you need to be to need a gun?
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
"These guys and their Republican money launderers are going to get RICO'd." -Past self, before disappointment
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
Does this mean the price of guns are going down or up?
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: How much of a pussy do you need to be to need a gun?


A big one. In fact, only vagina owners should be able to carry guns. Engage.
 
steklo
1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: some_beer_drinker: How much of a pussy do you need to be to need a gun?

A big one. In fact, only vagina owners should be able to carry guns. Engage.


well...it's sorta like a built in holster...
 
Stile4aly
1 hour ago  
Now that a Democrat is going to be in the White House, they'll just gin up the "he's gonna take your guns" outrage again.  Granted, Biden isn't black, so it won't be the fundraising heyday for the Obama years, but I'm sure they can denigrate the Vice President and close the gap with some extra paranoid racist cash.
 
Sgt Otter
1 hour ago  

red230: It's hard to be in the black when a significant part of your business just dried up because foreign entities aren't using you to launder money to Republicans any more.


They used to have an absurdly large board of directors. Looking closely, it was a few firearms industry executives, and the rest were largely washed-up conservative celebrities warming a chair for their hand-out.
 
drewogatory
1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: some_beer_drinker: How much of a pussy do you need to be to need a gun?

A big one. In fact, only vagina owners should be able to carry guns. Engage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
1 hour ago  
NRA has been soft for decades.

Join and support GOA.
 
Evil Mackerel
55 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: How much of a pussy do you need to be to need a gun?


I don't know what the ammosexuals problems are but, real pussies don't need guns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
55 minutes ago  
I let my NRA membership lapse a few years ago.  Instead, I became a life member of the Second Amendment Foundation.  The NRA was far too selective about which people they would support and their failure to denounce the execution of a license gun holder by a cop had the appearance of race being the deciding factor.  So fark the NRA.  There are better organizations to support.
 
Needlessly Complicated
53 minutes ago  
Ah, there it is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
52 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side NRA donors...Wayne LaPierre got 300k worth of custom tailored suits at your expense
Totally worth it amirite?!
 
gbv23
48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
little big man
48 minutes ago  
Violin, no....but shouldn't they point a gun at these fraudsters instead to get their money back?  That has to be in their mission statement or something.
 
UltimaCS
47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I let my NRA membership lapse a few years ago.  Instead, I became a life member of the Second Amendment Foundation.  The NRA was far too selective about which people they would support and their failure to denounce the execution of a license gun holder by a cop had the appearance of race being the deciding factor.  So fark the NRA.  There are better organizations to support.


So instead of being loudly racist, they prefer a return to quiet racism. They still supported Donnie, despite him being the only president in this generation to actually ban weapons.
 
foo monkey
47 minutes ago  
Shoot, I guess they'll have to rifle through the sofa cushions, tighten their belts, or sell some stock.
 
MegaLib
45 minutes ago  
President Biden will remove the weapons of war (semi auto rifle / pistol / shotgun ).  You will need a FFL to keep the one you have.  Most will turn it in.  If you keep it, you can't sell it and your family will have to Turn it in when you pass away.  We will finally end this misinterpretation of the constitution
 
steklo
43 minutes ago  

MegaLib: President Biden will remove the weapons of war (semi auto rifle / pistol / shotgun ).  You will need a FFL to keep the one you have.  Most will turn it in.  If you keep it, you can't sell it and your family will have to Turn it in when you pass away.  We will finally end this misinterpretation of the constitution


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
43 minutes ago  
Oh, this is totally just a political hit job.  Ivanka told me so.  It's the reason Trump didn't win.  The NRA is who gets people out to vote for some reason, but since they were to busy getting investigated to help.

Wayne La Pierre is an upstanding citizen and would never do anything wrong.

Law and Order.
 
Bonzo_1116
42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Now do the GOP


Baby steps.
 
Kat09tails
38 minutes ago  
Please start pulling the threads of connections on this. It will surprise where it takes you in the backrooms and boardrooms across the globe and that's just the lesser threads I know about.
 
UltimaCS
31 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Please start pulling the threads of connections on this. It will surprise where it takes you in the backrooms and boardrooms across the globe and that's just the lesser threads I know about.


We have and we did. The end result was "Republicans are in charge. Wadyagonnado?"
 
ShamanGator
30 minutes ago  
I'm trying to feel sorry for them, I really am. I has some shiats to give the other day. I think the dog ate them.
 
SBinRR
24 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
SBinRR
23 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: I'm trying to feel sorry for them, I really am. I has some shiats to give the other day. I think the dog ate them.


Note to self:  Don't let ShamanGator's dog lick me on the face.  Make that anywhere.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
22 minutes ago  
So, that's a new tax-dodging strategy: our execs have been embezzling from us so we're still non-profit, right?
 
MikeyFuccon
16 minutes ago  
All cults are rackets. They have no real goals beyond making the gurus rich.

The NRA was never going to be an exception
 
Begoggle
9 minutes ago  
It's already a built-in scam, like a casino. Except it's even easier than a casino.
You con the rubes into thinking they need to give you money (that part's a huge success).
You get a bunch of money from corporations (another success).
You pay yourselves, and you give anything left over to the politicians as bribes to keep the machine going.
There are literally no other expenses, other than some office space and maybe printing bumper stickers.
How do you screw that up and lose money???
 
Wrongo
7 minutes ago  
Threads like this make me miss Di... Aww, never mind, not really.
 
