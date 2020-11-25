|
Fark NotNewsletter: A very grateful Farksgiving, plus Farketplace returns!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-11-25 2:40:45 PM (14 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hope everyone has some fun socially distanced Thanksgiving events on deck. Last weekend I reorganized my liquor closet and found several bottles of things that are mostly empty, so my big plans are to empty them. We might livestream tomorrow, but if not, there's a good chance we'll be doing another movie night Friday. Last week's movie was unbelievably ridiculous - the highlight reel itself was over 10 minutes long. I posted it on my seldom-used Facebook page (because Twitch doesn't want large uploads) if you want to see it.
Speaking of the Fark Livestream, we're hoping to do one at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) but there are scheduling considerations that might push it either later or to a different time altogether. More when I know it.
Given the season, I'd like to say thanks to all of you who signed up for TotalFark or BareFark this year, as well as those who purchased an OhFark badge and Farks2Give. I was reviewing boring numbers the other day and it's pretty clear that Fark wouldn't have survived this year without all your support. It doesn't take many subscriptions to move the needle, so if you haven't signed up yet, have at it! We're hoping to add several new features in the coming months, your contributions help us get there.
Everybody stay safe out there!
A message from DisseminationMonkey:
Thanks to some really smart Farkers who suggested it, we'll be reopening the Farketplace thread for Black Friday and through the weekend. If you somehow missed what Farketplace is, it's a thread for Farkers to post links or information for their online stores and services - check out the Boobies in the Farketplace thread for more information. We'll be reopening the Farketplace at 10 Eastern this Friday, and closing it at the end of the day (midnight) on Sunday.
Helpful hints and disclaimers:
• Your shop/service will get more attention if you post images of what you're offering. Also, make sure you properly link to your site, because just pasting the link won't automatically make it clickable. Here are illustrated instructions on how to post images and links in a Fark comment.
• If you don't have a website or an online shop set up, it's okay to ask interested Farkers to email you. If you say "email in profile," check to make sure your email in your profile is current and visible to others.
• Links to your personal sites are only allowed within the Farketplace thread and will be treated as spam if posted in other threads or submitted as links.
• Fark will not be responsible for any transactions or other events to arise out of the Farketplace thread. Your shopping/selling will be considered off-site activities and Fark will not monitor or intervene based on those activities.
And please let us know if the Farketplace thread is helpful for you, either for selling or for shopping. Fark is not taking a cut from the sales or charging for this, nor are we connected to the businesses Farkers list in there in any way, so we only know how successful it is when you tell us. Plus, compliments just make us feel all warm and fuzzy.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Algebrat explained how a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant got an answer wrong
gopher321 has experienced acting white in a Black neighborhood
Rev. Skarekroe found the Halle Berry interview snowybunting had been waiting for
Abox had the original of that
oldfarthenry shared what it's like seeing someone buy the ugliest Christmas tree every year
Hubris Boy spelled out why it's a 17-year-old's parents' fault that he crashed their $3.4 million car
HighlanderRPI commented about a man who was convicted of killing his neighbor and hiding his corpse under deer carcasses
FirstNationalBastard had a plan in case materials of an adult nature are ever banned
dothemath noticed something familiar about a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant who botched an answer
oa330_man explained needing a sports car
Smart:
Hubris Boy spelled out why it's a 17-year-old's parents' fault that he crashed their $3.4 million car
khitsicker figured out what a video of a tow truck causing a mess needs in order to properly represent the year 2020
havocmike thought that people's reasons for ignoring guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus are evolving
unixpro suggested that funds and private student data that are given to the Pasco Sheriff's Office should go to other parties instead
Invalid Litter Dept was torn when it comes to the subject of ridiculously-expensive cars
PainInTheASP knew what to do with the gnarly Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center
Another Government Employee managed to find a bright side in all these COVID deaths
Sail The Wide Accountancy brought up better ways a woman's abandoning her child in the care of another person could've been addressed
GalFisk explained why the seemingly low fatality rate and the fact that we all die one day is not a valid reason to risk it to get together for the holidays
MrBallou's medical professional in-laws get their information from a surprising source
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: generalDisdain brought up the downside of having the internet to help us through the pandemic
Funny: Eclectic ironically posted this in a new TotalFark Discussion thread
Smart: Snaps appreciated one way in which TotalFarkers help each other
Funny: CommieTaoist managed to be awkward about being awkward
Smart: reagabeast showed off an adorable little pupperino
Politics Funny:
Daniel Boone's Farm was either drinking too much or not enough
Martian_Astronomer revealed the surprising things that Bill Gates has been up to lately
Jack Sabbath hoped when Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus, he'd follow this advice
andrewagill explained what a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission meant by, "What we ought not be doing is watering that plant of baloney"
The Googles Do Nothing knew why Lindsey Graham was complaining about "The Squad"
Politics Smart:
BlueGinger described what it's been like to suffer from COVID-19 after being careful while many Americans remain in denial
Marcus Aurelius thought that the word "religious" was doing too much heavy lifting
BlueGinger shared a personal experience of being one of the majority of people who survive COVID and are therefore proof it's "no big deal" (note: "holes" is supposed to say "hikes")
FlashHarry had a reason to hope speculation that a rumor about Lindsey Graham and his support for Trump is true
optikeye gave an example of some funds that could be taken away from police
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Mojongo designed a colorful logo for the Trump Broadcasting Company
ryebread made a logo that's not safe for lunch if you know where else those hands have been
Yammering_Splat_Vector created a mascot for Trump's television network
west.la.lawyer figured that Trump will have the number two network
bucket_pup flew into the Far Side
RedZoneTuba discovered that this hummingbird is attracted by the color orange
west.la.lawyer stabilized the rear deflectors and watched for enemy fighters
crinz83 found Trump's TV network experiencing technical difficulties
Yammering_Splat_Vector went to great lengths to get this dog
Thrakkorzog proved this guy really could do anything with a coconut
Fartist Friday: Design a logo for the year 2020
Fiction Fan showed how sick we all are of this year
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Help celebrate National Red Planet Day by creating artwork with a Mars theme using any medium you like
Farktography: It's sElection Time
This Farktography contest ended in a tie with sennoma's sailing San Francisco spinnakers and MorningBreath's fantastic flamingo family photo
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we compared turkey sizes and Thanksgiving recipes for small gatherings. On the Quiz itself, five people made it into the 1000 club: The Third Man came in first with 1043, followed by OtherLittleGuy in second with 1022 and Evildog in third with 1020. Cardinal Ximenez made fourth with 1013, and dionysusaur slipped in with 1003.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over what kind of critters helped support the Infinite Monkey Theorem by beating Pokémon Sapphire in 3,195 hours. Only 27% of quiztakers knew that YouTube's Mutekimaru Channel had rigged up an aquarium for four fish (all named Maurice) so that each movement to a new area of the tank would correspond to a button press on a Nintendo Gamecube. And then, I'm assuming, had a lovely sushi dinner to celebrate the victory
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over what area of the world was finally free of land mines placed there during and following a war in 1982. 90% of quiztakers knew that it was the long-disputed Falkland Islands where it was finally safe to roam around. I mean, there's still a major dispute about who should own them, but at least the islands are now safe to be owned.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Lord of the Rings star has written and is starring in the new movie "Falling," about a gay man and his relationship with his father. Only 47% of quiztakers knew that it was Viggo Mortensen who would be giving us his take on the subject. No word yet if he's doing another naked sauna fight scene or how many people he'll be killing.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the traditional food given to us by the Pennsylvania Dutch - "pannhaas," or pan rabbit, or more familiarly, scrapple. 91% of quiztakers knew that it was made from pork trimmings and fat mixed with a bit of cornmeal and flour and baked into a sort of loaf you can serve the houseguests you don't like. Interestingly, it's not really a thing in the South where we raise and eat a lot of pork. We generally throw our pork trimmings in the bean pot and use the cornmeal to make cornbread to eat with the beans.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
