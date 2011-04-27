 Skip to content
(MSN)   Canada's pointless and inane "essential worker" qualification includes, "...software support to auto dealers. Without the software, he explained, repairs couldn't be performed on the vehicles of first responders"   (msn.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The essential-worker designation might have been the least pointless and inane part of that story.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the meat of this story is that there's car dealerships that still haven't got a better solution then sending a person half way across the country just to in-person touch a keyboard and mouse to install/upgrade some software on some systems.

Seriously?  Its 2020 bud, that's so 10 ply you outta try giving your balls a tug to see if they're still there.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't get a hair cut today.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: I couldn't get a hair cut today.


THIS MADNESS MUST END!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The essential-worker designation might have been the least pointless and inane part of that story.


Yes, let's use an edge case to justify an entire workforce continuing as usual. oh look, one of the world's most successful Covid protocols (New Brunswick), were undone by such a worker traveling on such an inapprpriate dsignation.

Note that the designation was not for "an ambulance is broken and someone needs to fix the software." The designation is for all software workers, because one of them might need to fix an ambulance at some point, hypothetically.

The essential worker esignation is wrongheaded and has caused empiracally quantifiable damage in the New Brunswick case.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I think the meat of this story is that there's car dealerships that still haven't got a better solution then sending a person half way across the country just to in-person touch a keyboard and mouse to install/upgrade some software on some systems.

Seriously?  Its 2020 bud, that's so 10 ply you outta try giving your balls a tug to see if they're still there.


Not everyone can figure out Kubernetes.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, before you think you're clever, perhaps you should see what is considered an essential worker in the USA.

Guess what - the guy would also be considered an essential worker here.

I get a kick out of everyone who imagines supermarket workers when they picture "essential workers".

Your insurance agent is an essential worker.

So is your local dry cleaner.

And clergy.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We expect better of Canada.
Here in northeast Pa. , everyone earns low wages so everyone is put on the lines as an essential worker.
Even the locals that work in the plastic plant producing 4'10' sheets of different kinds of plastic have never shut down.
Work from home is for the coastals..
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: common sense is an oxymoron: The essential-worker designation might have been the least pointless and inane part of that story.

Yes, let's use an edge case to justify an entire workforce continuing as usual. oh look, one of the world's most successful Covid protocols (New Brunswick), were undone by such a worker traveling on such an inapprpriate dsignation.

Note that the designation was not for "an ambulance is broken and someone needs to fix the software." The designation is for all software workers, because one of them might need to fix an ambulance at some point, hypothetically.

The essential worker esignation is wrongheaded and has caused empiracally quantifiable damage in the New Brunswick case.


Is it not just ambulances, but also the personal vehicles first responders use to get to work?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Bennie Crabtree: common sense is an oxymoron: The essential-worker designation might have been the least pointless and inane part of that story.

Yes, let's use an edge case to justify an entire workforce continuing as usual. oh look, one of the world's most successful Covid protocols (New Brunswick), were undone by such a worker traveling on such an inapprpriate dsignation.

Note that the designation was not for "an ambulance is broken and someone needs to fix the software." The designation is for all software workers, because one of them might need to fix an ambulance at some point, hypothetically.

The essential worker esignation is wrongheaded and has caused empiracally quantifiable damage in the New Brunswick case.

Is it not just ambulances, but also the personal vehicles first responders use to get to work?


It's any vehicle. Forbidding people from maintaining their cars for 9 months would not be good for anyone.
 
D135
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid has been tough for everyone in Canada.  How can you awkwardly hold a door open for someone who is 25 feet away to then let the door slam shut on them once they are nearly 6 feet away?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those curious, here's some Covid-19 graphs for Canada, you can tab to look at different provinces. (Alberta's in a bad way just now.) They're collated from provincial briefings and data. Some tireless data nerd on Reddit does them, he's pretty amazing.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Subby, before you think you're clever, perhaps you should see what is considered an essential worker in the USA.

Guess what - the guy would also be considered an essential worker here.

I get a kick out of everyone who imagines supermarket workers when they picture "essential workers".

Your insurance agent is an essential worker.

So is your local dry cleaner.

And clergy.


I'm a signmaker.  Apparently I'm essential too. Anyone can be if you find the right loopholes.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Subby, before you think you're clever, perhaps you should see what is considered an essential worker in the USA.

Guess what - the guy would also be considered an essential worker here.

I get a kick out of everyone who imagines supermarket workers when they picture "essential workers".

Your insurance agent is an essential worker.

So is your local dry cleaner.

And clergy.


My friend that works at window factory is one.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After I got it, people just went haywire. They said it was my fault. I shouldn't have been travelling. I shouldn't have been working. I shouldn't have been making money. I should have been isolating. I should have self-isolated when I got back home, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.

"It wasn't worth all the headaches that I got from just dealing with that. Right. I couldn't imagine being sick, like actually sick, and then having to deal with all of that as well."

Christ, what an asshole.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: common sense is an oxymoron: The essential-worker designation might have been the least pointless and inane part of that story.

Yes, let's use an edge case to justify an entire workforce continuing as usual. oh look, one of the world's most successful Covid protocols (New Brunswick), were undone by such a worker traveling on such an inapprpriate dsignation.

Note that the designation was not for "an ambulance is broken and someone needs to fix the software." The designation is for all software workers, because one of them might need to fix an ambulance at some point, hypothetically.

The essential worker esignation is wrongheaded and has caused empiracally quantifiable damage in the New Brunswick case.


"Least" pointless and inane doesn't mean "not," but it's a moot point anyway since the fix was to change the quarantine exemption for essential workers rather than redefine who's essential and who's not. If that policy had been in place previously, this would have been a nonstory.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're the people who respond to the responders to the first responders. So they're third responders. Absolutely critical.
 
fishmeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ok... I'm a retired SW Engineer living in Mass.  I have a part time gig doing IT work for a local golf course (it provides beer money and allows me to play for free).  When the pandemic first hit, I determined that I could be classified as an essential worker because I was maintaining telecommunications equipment for a golf course even though the course was not open at that time.  I opted not to take advantage of that loophole but... I could have
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're just jelly cuz us essential peeps get to go to the front of the line at Timmy's.
/communication worker
//don't even like Timmys
///third slash cuz I'm better than you people
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I think the meat of this story is that there's car dealerships that still haven't got a better solution then sending a person half way across the country just to in-person touch a keyboard and mouse to install/upgrade some software on some systems.

Seriously?  Its 2020 bud, that's so 10 ply you outta try giving your balls a tug to see if they're still there.


That's capitalism, baby.

But at the same point, I think we all know a coworker who doesn't know his ass from a scam email. And having Clicky McFrustrated brick your car because you were too poor or frugal to go get a dealership fix your car computer and now you can't get to your job isn't ideal.

We live in a society, blah blah and junk. Support people are important.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BumpInTheNight: I think the meat of this story is that there's car dealerships that still haven't got a better solution then sending a person half way across the country just to in-person touch a keyboard and mouse to install/upgrade some software on some systems.

Seriously?  Its 2020 bud, that's so 10 ply you outta try giving your balls a tug to see if they're still there.

That's capitalism, baby.

But at the same point, I think we all know a coworker who doesn't know his ass from a scam email. And having Clicky McFrustrated brick your car because you were too poor or frugal to go get a dealership fix your car computer and now you can't get to your job isn't ideal.

We live in a society, blah blah and junk. Support people are important.


Yah, but support people have better options to support things remotely here in the 21rst century.  Like, there's this whole internet thing and you can use it to connect to stuff far away, even in a different city, even one that's in a backwater like Calgary.

Support people gotta support things, but when it comes to software there is a very thin list of remaining reasons why it can't be done remotely, and I'm sorry but software for a car dealership's equipment doesn't rank anywhere close to one of them.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're not going to pay people what they were making pre-COVID, they're going to find a way to make money.
 
