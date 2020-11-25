 Skip to content
(Daily Inter Lake)   Man pulls down Ten Commandments with his truck in part because Google, Microsoft, Justice Department and FCC let him access porn before he was 18, leading to genital mutilation and maiming as well as spiritual lostness, morals and near loss of life   (dailyinterlake.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Farker Epic Fap Session to the thread.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, too, suffer from spiritual lostness.  I once accessed Twitter.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the perfect person to lead the Republican Party.  Change my mind.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a few bricks missing from his building.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There's a few bricks missing from his building.


A few kangaroos loose in his top paddock.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weimer also claimed he sustained physical injury, including genital mutilation and maiming

Well sir, you're obviously fapping wrong if it's causing genital mutilation and maiming.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
THE ARISTOCRATS!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ghost_who_walks: kdawg7736: There's a few bricks missing from his building.

A few kangaroos loose in his top paddock.


A few french fries short of a crayon box.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Weimer said his reasoning for pulling the monument from its location was that he wanted it in front of the courthouse.
"It represents law and to me it's hidden," he said. "I also believe the government placing the Ten Commandments on its property is offensive to God."
He also said he believed the monument to be public property and he believes each citizen has the potential to own the monument.

He wanted it in front of the courthouse instead of behind it. But he also didn't want it on the property at all. And he thought it belonged to everyone, so maybe he was going to take it home.

I don't think HE really knew what his plan was.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be fair, if a courthouse has the Ten Commandments on it's property, then I fully expect "spiritual lostness" to be something over which plaintiffs can sure for damages.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before they put it back, I would like to file a request to have a statue of Baphomet installed in this location, as it is my faith tradition that Baphomet is the father of law and justice.  I am sure I have some friends who could raise the money to do so.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Weimer also claimed he sustained physical injury, including genital mutilation and maiming

Well sir, you're obviously fapping wrong if it's causing genital mutilation and maiming.


Well, he is in Flathead County.

/crosses legs
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't have a coherent argument as to why I do stupid shiat, so I'll just blame everyone else for my lack of a girlfriend, job, money, IQ points....
 
tinyarena
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FARK isn't your personal religious-online-legal-browsing-trade-​underage-surgical-porn site subby
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If God had not wanted that man to pull down that monument, God would not have given him a truck with enough power to pull down that monument.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, he was circumcised?
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As much as I jerked off when I was 13 I'm surprised my genitals aren't maimed. I probably lost a couple of inches just from the friction.
 
deffuse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Genitial Maiming and Mutilation" - \you're doing it wrong.
/Unless you're into that
//In which case carry on, who am I to judge
 
debug
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Weimer said his reasoning for pulling the monument from its location was that he wanted it in front of the courthouse.
"It represents law and to me it's hidden," he said. "I also believe the government placing the Ten Commandments on its property is offensive to God."
He also said he believed the monument to be public property and he believes each citizen has the potential to own the monument.

He wanted it in front of the courthouse instead of behind it. But he also didn't want it on the property at all. And he thought it belonged to everyone, so maybe he was going to take it home.

I don't think HE really knew what his plan was.


I was just about to post that excerpt myself.  I mean, WTF?  He didn't want it on government property, but he didn't want it hidden there, so he was going to move it out to the front of the government property, where he feels it doesn't belong (because it's government property).  Also, he thinks it public property and anyone can own it, which would make it private property.

What?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think he needs the help of a mental health professional more than he needs jail time. I'd be honestly worried that he'd come out of jail with newly acquired skills from hooking up with the Aryan Brotherhood or a similar group and given his obviously unstable mental state would be goaded into committing intentionally violent acts rather than the purely destructive stuff he's done to this point.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

debug: EdgeRunner: Weimer said his reasoning for pulling the monument from its location was that he wanted it in front of the courthouse.
"It represents law and to me it's hidden," he said. "I also believe the government placing the Ten Commandments on its property is offensive to God."
He also said he believed the monument to be public property and he believes each citizen has the potential to own the monument.

He wanted it in front of the courthouse instead of behind it. But he also didn't want it on the property at all. And he thought it belonged to everyone, so maybe he was going to take it home.

I don't think HE really knew what his plan was.

I was just about to post that excerpt myself.  I mean, WTF?  He didn't want it on government property, but he didn't want it hidden there, so he was going to move it out to the front of the government property, where he feels it doesn't belong (because it's government property).  Also, he thinks it public property and anyone can own it, which would make it private property.

What?


I also had to read that part a few times.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BTW thank you Google and Microsoft for letting me access porn before 18.
 
drayno76
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...the government placing the Ten Commandments on its property is offensive to God."

So he thinks that the government showing preference to his imaginary deity over the other several hundred deities the stupid meat sacks on this planet have dreamed up, is somehow offensive to that very imaginary deity. 

Fark all, stupid immovable object meet stupid unstoppable object.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Farking nutjobs
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You mean the "Ten Commandment Monuments" that were offered as a plug-in promotion to the Cecil B. DeMille epic "The Ten Commandments".

Yeah, he just pulled down a multi-ton Collector's Edition Commemorative Slurpie Cup.
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So he jerk off by putting his dick in a bench vise or an industrial shop vac?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone driving a truck with duallies is already suspect.
 
