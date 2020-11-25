 Skip to content
(9 News)   You are not farking helping   (9news.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Hancock, he didn't need a plane to fly. Will Smith did a documentary about him a while back.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rules for thee, but not for me.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Rules for thee, but not for me.
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gee, go figure.  An ELECTED official, thinks they are above the rules for everyone else!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone tell please what political party this hypocrite is with.

Thanks.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some are more equal than others.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is all a dress rehearsal for shutting down Christmas. That's when things will get real exciting.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone tell please what political party this hypocrite is with.

Thanks.


He's a Republican under Fox news rules.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hancock was traveling to Houston Wednesday to visit his daughter in Mississippi

What?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Hancock was traveling to Houston Wednesday to visit his daughter in Mississippi

What?


and not only that, his wife was already there too!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hancock will travel says the card of a man.
 
Nickster79 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver," a statement from the mayor's spokesperson reads. "Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine."

The rationalization is always my favorite part.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Hancock will travel says the card of a man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved...large groups of women.

/R.I.P. RAWDOC
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Herbie Hancock - Rockit
Youtube GHhD4PD75zY


Better ways to travel as a Hancock
 
fngoofy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought Gavin Newsom was a dip for going to that birthday party, but I also thought he would be a warning to other politicians.... Not so much
 
desertgeek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone tell please what political party this hypocrite is with.

Thanks.


City elections aren't done by party, but I'm pretty sure he's a Democrat.

/I live in Aurora, but if I was in Denver; I'd sign a recall petition to can his ass today
 
groppet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well he wanted everyone else to not travel so he could put his feet up on the seat.
 
mononymous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mononymous: He died doing what he loved...large groups of women.

/R.I.P. RAWDOC


Oops.

/new thread. who dis?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Rules for thee, but not for me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can take the man out of Houston but you can't take the Houston out of the man.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

desertgeek: City elections aren't done by party, but I'm pretty sure he's a Democrat.

/I live in Aurora, but if I was in Denver; I'd sign a recall petition to can his ass today


really doesn't matter to me what party he's in.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Typical, and what we should come to expect from a conservative mayor in a deep red place like Denver, Colorado.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So glad I don't live in Denver...
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
About 30 minutes before the flight, Hancock's account tweeted out to "avoid travel, if you can" in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sounds like he tweeted passive aggressively after he got to the airport and saw the long TSA line.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: abhorrent1: Hancock was traveling to Houston Wednesday to visit his daughter in Mississippi

What?

and not only that, his wife was already there too!


Someone should tell them they're in the wrong state.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Someone should tell them they're in the wrong state.


state of confusion?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Hancock was traveling to Houston Wednesday to visit his daughter in Mississippi

What?


Yeah, that was great. They also refer to him as "Denver Mayor Michael" in the subhead.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looking forward to his GO BRONCOS tweet while wearing a Drew Brees jersey.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Hancock will travel says the card of a man.


That's paladin.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: desertgeek: City elections aren't done by party, but I'm pretty sure he's a Democrat.

/I live in Aurora, but if I was in Denver; I'd sign a recall petition to can his ass today

really doesn't matter to me what party he's in.


Pretty sure it does when the collective here only think Republicans do stupid sh*t.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is all a dress rehearsal for shutting down Christmas. That's when things will get real exciting.


It's about time the racist holiday of Xmas ended in America. Besides who wants some old white guy watching their children?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Destructor: This is all a dress rehearsal for shutting down Christmas. That's when things will get real exciting.

It's about time the racist holiday of Xmas ended in America. Besides who wants some old white guy watching their children?


Uh, your family did Christmas wrong when you were young

/sorry
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Destructor: This is all a dress rehearsal for shutting down Christmas. That's when things will get real exciting.

It's about time the racist holiday of Xmas ended in America. Besides who wants some old white guy watching their children?


Lol.

That's funny.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Leaders are people. You can find leaders you like and respect, but never forget that they are human.

Power and wealth tend to create insulating effects on people - even some otherwise good people - convincing them that they're "different", that rules don't apply the same way to them as everyone else. There are some who resist this effect, but many, many people who don't.

So don't worship them. Support them when they deserve it, hold them accountable when they don't. But never forget that they are humans, and humans are flawed. Trust but verify.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Pretty sure it does when the collective here only think Republicans do stupid sh*t.


I am a very proud supporter for BSAB.

So...I'm waiting for the backlash on that in 3, 2, 1....
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.