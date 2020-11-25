 Skip to content
How it started, how its going: ICU nurse edition
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I saw my niece about a month ago. She honestly looked half past dead.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yup. My step-daughter is in her last year of nursing school and had to do some internships at the local hospital on the covid-floor(s)

The good news, is she'll get a job really quick.

The bad news?

I don't have to tell you...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Most of them appear to be turning into zombies, but L'Erin's after picture looks better.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fargin a
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doctors and nurses are human.

I think as the medical system in the US beings to collapse from massive case numbers and we start to see areas simply sending people home to die, or to die in triage areas we are going to begin to see Doctors and nurses flee the hospitals.  

They will be right to do so. 

After Thanksgiving the deaths per day is going to begin steadily climbing. Its very likely we are going to start to see 3-5k a day by the new year.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fargin a: After?


Good Call, this is far from over.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
she should smile more
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

these are the secondary effects the experts were concerned about.  Flatten the curve...means keep things to where we can manage them within our medical capacity.  The curve has to stay under the line otherwise the line gets lower like a limbo contest.   A limbo contest you don't want to win.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: fargin a: After?

Good Call, this is far from over.


To be fair, it's just the author saying that. The nurses' use of "how it's going" implies that the situation is very much not over.
 
lennavan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

That's not going to happen.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yesterday we hit a new American high score, 2100 in a single day. 

Its just after


5pm EST and here is the current total 

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope the Turkey is worth it America.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
According to the 74 million assholes who voted for President Useless Asshole 3 weeks ago, this is fine. They were apparently happy to sign up for 4 more years of it.

Be sure and mention this to any of them you may encounter for the rest of the year.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

3k before the New Year is almost a sure thing at this point. Given the current infection rate and way the death rate lags that, we're necessarily gonna at least get damn close before they year's out, even if the infection rate starts plummeting tomorrow.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hope you are right. 

It's going to get very hairy. Doctors and Nurses are humans, and they have been under immense stress for months now. Humans crack.
 
blasterz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My cousin, the respiratory therapist. She just found out she's infected, too.

scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blasterz: My cousin, the respiratory therapist. She just found out she's infected, too.

[scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]


and that is going to happen more and more often. 

:(
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You mean the my don't want to risk death, take a big pay cut, and work 3x the hours?  Also, it's a huge success.  Health care and financial Stonks are way up, as intended.  You think we pay the people who actually do the work in Best America?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: According to the 74 million assholes who voted for President Useless Asshole 3 weeks ago, this is fine. They were apparently happy to sign up for 4 more years of it.

Be sure and mention this to any of them you may encounter for the rest of eternity.



FTFY
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you're having a big Thanksgiving, be sure to set an extra place.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
