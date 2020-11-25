 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Supreme Court extends telephone arguments through January. Yeah, I get the same thing whenever I call mom   (mynews13.com) divider line
70Ford
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
funk_soul_bubby [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does Mom live in Redmond, WA? And did she work for Nintendo in the Eighties?
 
Percise1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's pretty farking optimistic!
Wait, do they mean until January 2021? At this stupid farking American rate, that would be about right...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Percise1: That's pretty farking optimistic!
Wait, do they mean until January 2021? At this stupid farking American rate, that would be about right...


Rather optimistic of them to think we'll make it until then.
 
ivan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What is telephone argument?

"You hang up."

"No, YOU hang up."
 
fusillade762
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can listen to them here, if you like.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what would be better?  If they suspended all business until after January.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's 2020. All SCOTUS hearings should be via Twitter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No I don't want to go on a Cruse! Get a real job! Click
 
