(KING 5 News)   Snowy Owl spotted, which is kind of odd if you think about it   (king5.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 2:59 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm certainly not speckling them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, the birdwatching kids in the video were kind of cute and worth a fwd to my little cousin.

Poor nocturnal birds, though, kept awake all day by gawking primates.

Good for Seattle. The owls eat mice and rats that might be running around un-exterminatored during the pandemic. Nobody let their gerbil out after sundown, though!
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Were they yellow spots?

/ Don't eat yellow snow(y owls)
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The chromatic aberration in that video makes the baby jeebus cry.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Keep your eyes open my fellow bird enthusiasts.  I spotted one a couple years ago just taking a drive through the country here in IN.  Looks like they are being seen throughout the northern US this year, mostly in the northeast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What the fark am I doing here? I don't blend in at all
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I once spotted an albino Dalmatian.

It was the least I could do for him.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay, the birdwatching kids in the video were kind of cute and worth a fwd to my little cousin.

Poor nocturnal birds, though, kept awake all day by gawking primates.

Good for Seattle. The owls eat mice and rats that might be running around un-exterminatored during the pandemic. Nobody let their gerbil out after sundown, though!


Its all good Snowy's are diurnal
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: What the fark am I doing here? I don't blend in at all


Ackchuly, that's a Barn Owl.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not really; they're usually spotted...
 
