(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Utah's mysterious monolith first appeared in Seattle nearly two decades ago before vanishing, having apparently detected no signs of intelligent life   (kiro7.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 1:42 PM



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they spot one on the moon. That would be damn impressive...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oblong object measures approximately three feet wide by nine feet tall and appears to be hollow.

In the book the ratio of sides was 1:4:9.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The oblong object measures approximately three feet wide by nine feet tall and appears to be hollow.

In the book the ratio of sides was 1:4:9.


"And how naive to have imagined that the series ended at this point, in only three dimensions!"
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that the engineering students who put it there are having a blast laughing at the rubes and semi-literate mouth breathers who think that this thing:
a) is a monoLITH
b) is anything other than a really good practical joke (a la crop circles)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return the slab.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Return the slab.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This. This is how you troll.

...but just in case, let's stay away from Europa until we know for sure.
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty concerned.  The erection has already lasted more than 4 hours and someone should probably call a doctor.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or may crush it into a bloody purée.

/I liked the SimEarth idea, but damn in they didn't Fark up the game mechanics.gam
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mollari: I'm sure that the engineering students who put it there are having a blast laughing at the rubes and semi-literate mouth breathers who think that this thing:
a) is a monoLITH
b) is anything other than a really good practical joke (a la crop circles)


weird they used pop rivets over welding it. Just a lack of craftsmanship.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This. This is how you troll.

...but just in case, let's stay away from Europa until we know for sure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The oblong object measures approximately three feet wide by nine feet tall and appears to be hollow.

In the book the ratio of sides was 1:4:9.


with dimensions of 1,3 and 9 or 30, 31, 32 we can deduce that the beings that made this count in base 3 and most likely have three digits. best guess the blue-grey aliens from Roswell.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn! I should have check Fark before getting lost trying to find it.
 
suid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Different "monoliths". The utah one is 12 ft tall. The one in Seattle was 9 ft.

I guess someone else had the same idea?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

suid: Different "monoliths". The utah one is 12 ft tall. The one in Seattle was 9 ft.

I guess someone else had the same idea?


The monolith is fully aroused now.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As usual, Utah is twenty years behind the rest of the West. Good jorb.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"May I see it?"

"No."


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(I presume they didn't include pictures of the Seattle monolith because that would show that they look nothing alike.)
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

suid: Different "monoliths". The utah one is 12 ft tall. The one in Seattle was 9 ft.

I guess someone else had the same idea?


Rock is harder than mud.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Make us Whole
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I kind of consider this like performance art for anonymous metallurgist architects just to blow everyone's mind. There had to be a ton of effort involved to pull it off
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not a monolith. It's a rectangular sheet of steel. Skyotter is right. They are nothing like except for being manufactured.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

suid: Different "monoliths". The utah one is 12 ft tall. The one in Seattle was 9 ft.

I guess someone else had the same idea?


One is a rectangular prism, the other is a triangular prism.

/One of our aircraft is missing a drop tank.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Electric Company - The Monolith: oo
Youtube jKfcsA90mLE
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was a "sword in the stone" near me up until last year when some a-hole cut and stole it. Someone took a rock drill and epoxied a nice metal sword into a granite slab. You either learned about it from a friend or stumbled upon it. Then came social media and geo-tagged posts, and now it's gone.
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Or may crush it into a bloody purée.

/I liked the SimEarth idea, but damn in they didn't Fark up the game mechanics.gam


Sim Earth was so wack
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: I kind of consider this like performance art for anonymous metallurgist architects just to blow everyone's mind. There had to be a ton of effort involved to pull it off


Next week:  Banksey claims credit and a few hundred pounds of metal is now worth $10 million dollars.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Muslims are worshipping a meteorite in Mecca, so why not start a religion based on that monolith? Its more legit.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Muslims are worshipping a meteorite in Mecca, so why not start a religion based on that monolith? Its more legit.


I have no background info on what the meteorite thing, but at least they are worshiping something older than 2000 years.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

