 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   You don't need to worry about a Covid bump from Thanksgiving travel. It's the full blown humanitarian crisis it's going to cause that you need to worry about. Happy Thanksgiving everyone 🦃   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
32
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

885 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 12:36 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can we be allowed to shoot these idiots now? Please?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We have "uncontrolled spread" in almost every state. So, hey, let's all get together with grandma in an enclosed space!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm dreaming of a Black Christmas.  To all the funerals we will go.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine having the middle seat between the two people on the left.  No armrest for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The US will need foreign aid before this is all said and done and it will be turned away. That's how much our national owners value human life. George Carlin was right.

Please be safe, everyone.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gobble gobble, motherf*ckers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is how I'm celebrating Thanksgiving this year with my loved ones...I might do this every year from now on!
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: We have "uncontrolled spread" in almost every state. So, hey, let's all get together with grandma in an enclosed space!


All 4 of my grandparents are deceased.  Mrs. TheFoz still has 3 of hers alive but I'm not even visiting my own parents let alone her family.  Not worth it.

We will probably do a Zoom call or something.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Imagine having the middle seat between the two people on the left.  No armrest for you.

[Fark user image 850x478]


You could probably cop a feel and they wouldn't notice.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: We have "uncontrolled spread" in almost every state. So, hey, let's all get together with grandma in an enclosed space!


Everywhere but Hawaii the last time I looked at the map. Vermont was the last holdout in the continental US.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Frankly, I'm happy to stay home and zoom.

Makes everything easier, anyway.

Why is being in the same room, worth risking my and everyone else's health?

It's not like they're asking you not to see your extended family (or anyone else, for that matter).  Just not in person.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Imagine having the middle seat between the two people on the left.  No armrest for you.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I'm guessing each of them has a condition that makes them at high risk for serious complications or death.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Folks, please stay home for the holidays. I attended another funeral yesterday. I expect to be attending many more if we do not get this pandemic under control.

Is this Steve Bannon's plan? Let it spread far and wide and only the fittest get to survive?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Can we be allowed to shoot these idiots now? Please?


If we put them in prison at least.

All bars/restaurants/gyms/church that stay open? Seize their assets, put the people in charge in prison for 5 years.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have turned down 5 invitations to dinner, 3 family, 1 coworker and 1 friend. Not worth it at all, I got my steak, my sides, my dessert, my booze and I am going to Watch Planes Trains & Automobiles and maybe decorate for the holidays too. Might call the old roommate and check on her and the cat.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The US will need foreign aid before this is all said and done and it will be turned away. That's how much our national owners value human life. George Carlin was right.

Please be safe, everyone.


I honestly believe that we need the cost of not isolating to be very high. Maybe a $1000 fine for first offenders?.

We need to demand people stay home and we need to pay them to do it.
The stimulus checks cost us $220 billion last April. We could pay people $1200 a month for five months and it would still be less than half of what Republicans gave the country's richest people.

The only thing holding up another stimulus check is Senate Republicans demanding complete immunity for businesses so they can force people back to work. I really, really hope the Georgia runoff flips the Senate...
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: nyseattitude: Can we be allowed to shoot these idiots now? Please?

If we put them in prison at least.

All bars/restaurants/gyms/church that stay open? Seize their assets, put the people in charge in prison for 5 years.


Agreed, the ramifications need to be very harsh and a major determent. I'm positive there will be some of the Trump cultists violating the order and starting a gofundme page but that will lose steam once there are fifty of them groveling for peoples money.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I really, really hope the Georgia runoff flips the Senate...


Do you live in Georgia?  The smear campaigns on all sides are some of the worst commercials I've ever seen. Not one of them enlighten me on what good they can do for the nation. No, instead they attack the opponents, spread lies and rumors and are causing more harm then good.

They are running non stop here. Any local channel, there are 3 to 4 of them in a row.

It's gotten to the point that when one comes on, I turn the sound down and say rude things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And when the bodies pile up, the conspiracy theorists will finally wrest one laugh from their coughing fits, and then blame it on 6g.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: And when the bodies pile up, the conspiracy theorists will finally wrest one laugh from their coughing fits, and then blame it on 6g.


nah. my money is on China that started this and also don't think for a second terrorists and any US enemy was and is watching how we deal with this. Biological warfare is real. Why send in crashing planes when all one needs to do is release a virus?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheFoz: OldRod: We have "uncontrolled spread" in almost every state. So, hey, let's all get together with grandma in an enclosed space!

All 4 of my grandparents are deceased.  Mrs. TheFoz still has 3 of hers alive but I'm not even visiting my own parents let alone her family.  Not worth it.

We will probably do a Zoom call or something.


My elderly father is still alive.  I have seen him in person only once this year.  I talk to him on the phone a lot, but it's not the same.  Still, it's not worth the risk.  We're skipping Thanksgiving this year
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: jars.traptone: And when the bodies pile up, the conspiracy theorists will finally wrest one laugh from their coughing fits, and then blame it on 6g.

nah. my money is on China that started this and also don't think for a second terrorists and any US enemy was and is watching how we deal with this. Biological warfare is real. Why send in crashing planes when all one needs to do is release a virus?


Not sure if serious, or if you need to be cited for violating Poe's law.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is so farking dumb. My family finally cancelled this morning after a confirmed exposure. Mrs F_P and I were already probably not going but felt bad about it now its no farking way
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Not sure if serious,


I'm never serious. This is fark. Humor (albiet not always "funny" abound)

have a happy and safe thanksgiving to all....
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: jars.traptone: Not sure if serious,

I'm never serious. This is fark. Humor (albiet not always "funny" abound)

have a happy and safe thanksgiving to all....


I'm issuing a formal citation for violating Poe's law. 

Don't worry, it's like a disturbing the peace charge, you sort of want them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: I'm issuing a formal citation for violating Poe's law.


I just looked it up...

you need to see when I violate any of Netwon's Laws...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The other day I quoted North Dakota's stats showing people in their 30s and 40s had about a 1% risk of death from COVID, but a Farker who followed the link showed my numbers were way off.

So it turns out, I did the math a month ago.  The contact tracer manager for ND that I'm friends with said that the only data on the state site you can trust is new positive cases. They are so over whelmed they're not regularly or reliably updating anything else.  Info from hospitals comes in randomly or not at all.

A pilot we know who now flies a medivac chopper in Fargo, ND, says it used to be emergencies like car accidents in the middle of no where or babies being transferred to NICUs.  Now its 100% COVID patients being moved to places like Omaha, NE.  Nowhere nearby has open rooms.  But the state's site claims we have like 13% open capacity.

I'm saying that its so farked up here that they literally can't provide COVID data.
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: jars.traptone: I'm issuing a formal citation for violating Poe's law.

I just looked it up...

you need to see when I violate any of Netwon's Laws...


In any case, it was very well-constructed. Legitimately could not tell if it wasn't just some tinfoiler who accidentally wandered in here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weddingsinger: I'm saying that its so farked up here that they literally can't provide COVID data.


Someone said that if a person tests positive and then goes back a day later and tests positive again, its counted as a new case.

Sure the numbers are skewed. All numbers are.

its the rule of numbers..."they can't be trusted"
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What do humanitarians eat, anyway?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.