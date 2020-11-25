 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Blase' Day, so yeah, whatever   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its so cool to have a day to memorialize one of the greatest persons of all time Classy Freddie Blassie
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, I'm not going to Glenn Beck's site.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looking out my window right now at the wind and snow, listening to the news about all the new restrictions being put into place, working on a contract that I would have laughed off the phone on offer pre-pandemic - I'm gonna say yeah!

farking blase, indeed!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "National Blaze One Day", so yeah.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blasé Pascal?
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh 🙄
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it
I'm about to lose control and I think I like it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby can't even be bothered to use an actual accented e.  Typical.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden says that it's no Big Farking Deal and I believe him.

Blaise Pascal jokes for the win.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Subby can't even be bothered to use an actual accented e.  Typical.


I was going to type blaisé but decided to do a nod to Pascal instead.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIS yielded interesting results.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: GIS yielded interesting results.....

[i.pinimg.com image 850x566]


I'll make my bunk.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: johnny_vegas: GIS yielded interesting results.....

[i.pinimg.com image 850x566]

I'll make my bunk.


What's the point? You'll just mess it all up tonight.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
finally a day to honor Classy Freddie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Blaze day? Fark yeah, light up!
Oh......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
blased pork very tender
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.