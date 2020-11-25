 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 25 is 'posthumous' as in: "Queen Elizabeth has started to charge people who walk by her window, so if you want to go posthumous pay the toll"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Johnny is the posthumous son of two maladaptive porn stars.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was just when your spiced chickpea puree turned undead and sought revenge on the chef
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Trump proclaimed posthumously I am the the leader of America  as he was lower into a grave
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a jerk!
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is what you are after you become humus.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As in, "Hugo Chaves posthumously stole the 2020 election."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So this word of the day gag... it's a normal thing now? We're turning into Hee-Haw over here on FARK?

All right, then. Whatever.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So this word of the day gag... it's a normal thing now? We're turning into Hee-Haw over here on FARK?

All right, then. Whatever.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That one was incredibly weak. Subby, that was bad and you should feel bad.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: It is what you are after you become humus.


It's what humus is after it's been eaten and digested.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

berylman: I thought that was just when your spiced chickpea puree turned undead and sought revenge on the chef
[Fark user image 255x198]


How can you post hummus?

You'd never get the stamp to stick.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.