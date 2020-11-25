 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1986, the Iran-Contra connection was revealed, in which the CIA illegally sent guns up, up to Iran, and money came down, down to the Contras, while Congress looked left and right and left and right for B and A   (history.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And senile Reagan said, "I don't recall", which may have been true, because he didn't know his ass from a hole in the ground during his second term.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
+30 lives to subby
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One of little Billy Barr's first coverups of Repuglican crimes.

'twill be a good die when he dies.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goddamn Reagan.  I'm so glad he's dead.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ollie North! [HD] - American Dad [Music]
Youtube JxDNNdbVp9A
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Goddamn Reagan.  I'm so glad he's dead.


Killer Mike - "Reagan" (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6lIqNjC1RKU
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the first person that says "Trump" in this thread gets a monkey steals the peach.
 
jbuist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oliver North interrupted a lot of afternoon cartoons for me when I was 6.

I've never forgiven him for that.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who decided to select and start this greenlight?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, GHWB claimed ignorance and got himself a seat in he oval office.  I believe there were a story going around how he flew in an SR-71 to Iran to personally pay them for holding the hostages past the election.  Not sure if there was ever a two seat SR-71 and where do you put your luggage or bags of cash.
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: the first person that says "Trump" in this thread gets a monkey steals the peach.


You were the first... how does it feel?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fawn Hall's testimonies had me recusing myself.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: the first person that says "Trump" in this thread gets a monkey steals the peach.


But... you just...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"OK, thanks for holding on to those embassy hostages for us.  Here, have we got a deal for you on TOW missiles!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: steklo: the first person that says "Trump" in this thread gets a monkey steals the peach.

But... you just...


sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scorpmatt: You were the first... how does it feel?


"Like a rolling stone..."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Who decided to select and start this greenlight?


Somehow, I do feel that Subby cheated.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
loved this one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
utardsRock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But when did they select to start?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, GHWB claimed ignorance and got himself a seat in he oval office.  I believe there were a story going around how he flew in an SR-71 to Iran to personally pay them for holding the hostages past the election.  Not sure if there was ever a two seat SR-71 and where do you put your luggage or bags of cash.


All SR-71s were two-seaters. Pilot, RSO.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While technically not a repeat, it's the same Contra joke that was used 3 days ago in the headline

And it's not a repeat because three years earlier in 1981, Congress gave Reagan the authority to form these death squads
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Five years, whatevs
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nice job Subby.  Memories and stuff.

For discussion:  Was Oliver North the original "Stiggin' It" person?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: And senile Reagan said, "I don't recall", which may have been true, because he didn't know his ass from a hole in the ground during his second term.



"A few months ago I told the American people I did not trade arms for hostages. My heart and my best intentions tell me that's true, but the facts and evidence tell me it is not."

I lied to you, but it *felt* true, so everything's fine, right?  GOP: yup! all good.  We'll let Ollie catch some public flak and we'll go back to normal, oppressing black people, working to limit women's rights, promoting domestic religious extremism, and ensuring the upper economic classes can shoot for sky-high profit while spreading the risk around the working class.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Konami code.  Definitely a classic.

/select was not a necessary part of the code unless you were playing 2p. Very common misconception.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Goddamn Reagan.  I'm so glad he's dead.


I vividly remember the big deal holiday they gave to all the fed workers when he croaked.  The law firm I worked for (we were the legal counsel for Mo Udall's potus run) that normally followed all the federal holidays didn't give us that one, also didn't give us the inauguration days for republiturds.  The firm founder did announce that the normal free beer in the icebox at 5 was now free beer at noon.

Two things you can count on when a republiturd is in office:  the annual deficit will go up substantially and there will be more abortions performed nationally - you can look it up.
 
