(Al Jazeera)   ♪ If you're having hull damage, I feel bad for ya, son, I got Houthi rebel problems and a breach is just one ♪   (aljazeera.com) divider line
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have nobody injured, there is no spill or pollution. The ship is in good condition, everyone is OK." A source from the Athens-based shipping company said

Source:
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta admit that was a good headline.  I'm just wondering what convoluted leap in logic Subby made from this incident in the gulf of Yemen to Jay-Z...that is a seriously weird combination

Up next Houthi hip hop
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
🎵Byyyy Yemen!🎵

/obscure?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

forteblast: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Memes today are strange.

Awesome but strange.
 
Local Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Musical headlines always get a chuckle out of me.

/+1 subs
 
