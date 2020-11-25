 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hand of God comes for Diego Maradona   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a long suffering England fan, I say... goodnight, futbolman.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he killed the 6 fingered man before he died.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 gave him the ultimate red card.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.


He is considered one of the greatest players ever.  Top three would be between him, Pele and Messi IMHO (not in any particular order).
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.


Maradona 'Hand of God' Goal 1986 World Cup
Youtube -ccNkksrfls
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-ccNkksr​fls?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ok that was pretty badass
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.


Watch this movie:
Diego Maradona (2019): Official Trailer | HBO
Youtube Pmm7r4ynyIQ

In Napoli, they treated him like a God before they called him the Devil. Just an incredible, tumultuous life.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Adios, Maradona.  You gave us some great memories along the way...some spectacular, some spectacularly crazy, but always entertaining.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just warming up before the match:
Maradona - Live is life
Youtube 4vashrNoXTE
 
rillettes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heart attack from the decades-long overindulgence of the Peruvian marching powder?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Manu Chao: Santa Maradona (MANO NEGRA)
Youtube 3CUnwPgopIk


Can't imagine the sadness at La Bombonera and San Paolo. Adios D10S
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

RIP Maradona
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You could make up almost any story you wanted about him, and I would have to pause and think a little bit to determine if it was true or not. Anything was on the table w/ that guy.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just New Order simultaneously taking the piss out of both Maradona and '80s hair metal:

New Order - Touched By The Hand Of God (Official Music Video)
Youtube T9M_bqIB6EU
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He had some pretty majestic 80's hair too.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Team Nintendo will be relieved.

Super Soccer SNES. 'El Golden boy' Diego vs Nintendo team.
Youtube g5PTp-8dPmo
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.


In a 1986 World Cup game against England, Maradona either handled the ball into the net, or was offside when it went in, or conceivably, both.  So for the last 34 years, every England football fan has regarded Maradona as a "Dirty stinking cheat".  His death at 60 will be regarded by these same fans a Karma and true justice for cheating against England and not getting caught.  These are the same people who rejoice in England's 1966 World Cup final victory over Germany, not quite realizing the irony in paying homage to a sporting event from 54 years ago.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Top 3 soccer talent of all time with a whole lot of drug use mixed in. 60 seems young but he sure was not cheated.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cocaine's a helluva drug.
 
Gratch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Love him or hate him (I definitely leaned towards the latter), his impact on the game was massive.

Also, I'm kinda surprised he lasted this long.  Dude was a wreck of a human being.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The price of cocaine just bottomed out.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nekom: FlashHarry: nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-ccNkksr​fls?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Ok that was pretty badass


I know the big complaint, and completely valid, is he used his hand to punch the ball. That alone should have made it no goal. He also appears to be offside. The English defender did deflect the ball, but Maradonna was offside already when the pass was attempted. I know they are still pissed about that one in England.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Though people try to push the notion, he wasn't better than Pele. Still a credit to the sport.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope he's doing rails with Castro and Chavez in Heaven now. RIP Legend.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hugram: nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.

He is considered one of the greatest players ever.  Top three would be between him, Pele and Messi IMHO (not in any particular order).


I think you are missing Cruyff there.  Maradona and Messi are extremely gifted players with supernatural ball skills. Pele, but especially Cruyff,  changed the way the game is played.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Diego Maradona | Goal of the Century | HD
Youtube 3pnSvfHiUqk


He had his moments.

And also cocaine, lots of cocaine.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Just warming up before the match:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4vashrNo​XTE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


As good as a player as he was, I will thank you not to post that song every again.

For those of who have lived extensively in Latin America that is one of the top three songs in my never hear again lest I poke my ear drums out with a stick.

List as follows.

1.More than Words.
2.Lemon Tree
3.Live id Life

For those American's who do not know Lemon Tree.

Fool's Garden - Lemon Tree
Youtube bCDIt50hRDs
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-ccNkksr​fls?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


To bad VAR wasn't around back then.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't cry for me, Argentina.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Still bouncing balls on my face, and still living"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As brilliant as he was on the field, he was just as big a mess off the field.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: You could make up almost any story you wanted about him, and I would have to pause and think a little bit to determine if it was true or not. Anything was on the table w/ that guy.


Bill Simmons called that level of celebrity "The Tyson Zone"...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the dude had a tough paper-route
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maradona - Live is life
Youtube 4vashrNoXTE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Awhile back, I was thinking that at one point, we had three sports figures who were each a joy to watch, just for their sheer skills and talents, at the same time...Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, and Diego Maradona.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw him in the flesh once (literally), leaning out of the window of the club box at Boca Juniors and swinging his shirt round his head when they won a South American cup game.

I was lucky enough to be in Buenos Aires for work and the Boca team were in the hotel and my mate managed to buy a couple of tickets from them.

The stadium was surrounded by armoured personnel carriers. Farking terrifying.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

theflatline: bikkurikun: Just warming up before the match:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4vashrNo​XTE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

As good as a player as he was, I will thank you not to post that song every again.

For those of who have lived extensively in Latin America that is one of the top three songs in my never hear again lest I poke my ear drums out with a stick.

List as follows.

1.More than Words.
2.Lemon Tree
3.Live id Life

For those American's who do not know Lemon Tree.

[YouTube video: Fool's Garden - Lemon Tree]


It was also on heavy rotation around 2005 in central Europe

// The song sucks
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Just warming up before the match:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4vashrNo​XTE]


Ha!  I didn't think anyone else would post this...
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3CUnwPgo​pIk]

Can't imagine the sadness at La Bombonera and San Paolo. Adios D10S


Nooooo Mano Chao.  There was a time in Colombia when you could not escape his CD being played over and over.

I used to go to this little "punk" club in Manizales in 2000 called Rosita Rococo where the music was him mixed in with Sublime, Blink 182, Green Day, and other 90s bands.

It was a relief from having to listen to the "Crossover" clubs that were rampant at the time where all you heard was Gato Volador and Carlos "I could not make it as a salsa or pop singer" Vives rehashing old Vallenatos.

I will pour one out when this guy goes.

img.vavel.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rillettes: Heart attack from the decades-long overindulgence of the Peruvian marching powder?


And "good" old profane alcolol. Like so many great players: a joy to watch on the pitch , but a troubled life  outside of the white lines around it.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

amb: nekom: FlashHarry: nekom: Can't say I've ever heard of him, but it's the top story on BBC so I guess he was a pretty big deal in futbol.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-ccNkksr​fls?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Ok that was pretty badass

I know the big complaint, and completely valid, is he used his hand to punch the ball. That alone should have made it no goal. He also appears to be offside. The English defender did deflect the ball, but Maradonna was offside already when the pass was attempted. I know they are still pissed about that one in England.


The Argentines, conversely, consider it justice for the Falklands War. Remember, that was the first World Cup after that war, and tensions were high on both teams for that reason. Aside from Maradona's obvious greatness, he gave the Argentines a victory over the hated English, which made him a god.

RIP
 
