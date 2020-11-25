 Skip to content
(Slate) It's time we all embrace Paul Blart's "Mall Cop" as one of the great Thanksgiving movies of our era (slate.com)
348 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 25 Nov 2020 at 2:05 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one that matters
scriptshadow.netView Full Size
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All I know about that guy is that he was in a sitcom with a wife who was way out of his league.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: All I know about that guy is that he was in a sitcom with a wife who was way out of his league.


Family guy?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about "no"?
Youtube 97du1N7Znb0
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: All I know about that guy is that he was in a sitcom with a wife who was way out of his league.


That's 80% of sitcoms.  Need more data.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does Subby even realize that Paul Blart is a character and not the actor?
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His YouTube channel is gold. If you haven't seen it.... you're welcome.

His skits are hilarious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So we should celebrate fat lazy white dudes with no skills and a strong desire to serve in authoritarian roles? Yeah, no, fark all of that noise.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Paul Blart Mall Cop - I Believe In Magic
Youtube qysW6_Vy4qI
 
RatBomb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a funny, fun movie...there, I said it.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the epitome of a middling Kevin James comedy

Is there any other kind of Kevin James comedy?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NoahFenze: His YouTube channel is gold. If you haven't seen it.... you're welcome.

His skits are hilarious.


Seconded.
Paul Blart was ... Meh. I can't even call it "stupid-fun." But Kevin James is a funny, funny man.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, it's not happening.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: NO.


Qft
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Mugato: All I know about that guy is that he was in a sitcom with a wife who was way out of his league.

That's 80% of sitcoms.  Need more data.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and this is the best scene about Thanksgiving in a movie
Avalon (1990) "You cut the turkey without me!"
Youtube 0EEl7uV6YQU
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Survive Style 5

There's your Thanksgiving movie.
You're welcome.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

beezeltown: There's only one that matters

[Planes, Trains, and Automobiles]



We're done here. See you next year!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

craiguyver: beezeltown: There's only one that matters

[Planes, Trains, and Automobiles]


We're done here. See you next year!


I'd toss in Scent of a Woman.

Also this is a really lame attempt to turn Paul Blart into the Die Hard of Thanksgiving movies.
 
appliancide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our family prefers Addams Family Values, with its epic Thanksgiving production.

https://youtu.be/yWSRVYU_JMo?t=3
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

otherginger: Our family prefers Addams Family Values, with its epic Thanksgiving production.

https://youtu.be/yWSRVYU_JMo?t=3


"I'll play the victim!"

"All your life."
 
inelegy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "It's Time to Recognize Paul Blart: Mall Cop as an Official Thanksgiving Movie"

OK, but only after I get a Slatesplaination detailing who exactly is the governing body empowered to bestow such a distinction . . .
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: otherginger: Our family prefers Addams Family Values, with its epic Thanksgiving production.

https://youtu.be/yWSRVYU_JMo?t=3

"I'll play the victim!"

"All your life."


That has been a favorite line of mine since I first watched the film.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The McElroys are waaayyy ahead of you.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: All I know about that guy is that he was in a sitcom with a wife who was way out of his league.


My wife is way out of my league, and I live in Queens...


Also Planes Trains and Automobiles is a masterpiece.  I've never even seen the blart thing.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't think this would be the headline to finally make say "Man, fark you, Slate" in an obnoxiously loud tone, but here we are.

/The other times have been under my breath
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Christ, it's not even a so bad it's good movie. It's just bad. I'm going to get lump check out on Friday and I'm pretty sure I got it from Paul Blart
 
