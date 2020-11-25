 Skip to content
(Engadget)   The 21st century snow day: Ransomware day. Enjoy, kids   (engadget.com) divider line
hk5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Marylander, confusing Baltimore City with Baltimore County, as the article writer does, triggers me greatly.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're smart enough to code ransomware but stupid enough to think that schools have any money in their budgets to pay you...
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hk5: As a Marylander, confusing Baltimore City with Baltimore County, as the article writer does, triggers me greatly.


Look twice when booking a "San Diego" hotel, which could be located 60 miles from "The City of San Diego" in San Diego County CA
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: hk5: As a Marylander, confusing Baltimore City with Baltimore County, as the article writer does, triggers me greatly.

Look twice when booking a "San Diego" hotel, which could be located 60 miles from "The City of San Diego" in San Diego County CA


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

Now they tell me!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Mr. Kirk, Dexter's in School!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's

hk5: As a Marylander, confusing Baltimore City with Baltimore County, as the article writer does, triggers me greatly.


I agree.

A few years ago there was some talk of merging the two together. Baltimore County sounded a big "Hell, no"
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that why Patapsco Avenue has been a car-destroying mess for years? They can't decide if it's Baltimore City or Baltimore County?

Just crossing it is killing my car's suspension.

I saw the notices all over today telling people not to log onto the system for any reason. Wonder how many people did.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Little Bobby Tables strikes again!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: When you're smart enough to code ransomware but stupid enough to think that schools have any money in their budgets to pay you...


Came for this, thanks
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NephilimNexus: When you're smart enough to code ransomware but stupid enough to think that schools have any money in their budgets to pay you...

Came for this, thanks


Someone hasn't read Technopoly, nor seen where scholl board money goes.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The city's government was the victim of a similar attack last year.

This says it all. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. You knew that your networks weren't secure or adequately backed up and you didn't do anything about it.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wax_on: The city's government was the victim of a similar attack last year.

This says it all. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. You knew that your networks weren't secure or adequately backed up and you didn't do anything about it.


Two different locations and governments do not really fool me twice
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: The city's government was the victim of a similar attack last year.

This says it all. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. You knew that your networks weren't secure or adequately backed up and you didn't do anything about it.


This attack was directed at the Baltimore COUNTY school system. The city and county are 2 different entities as was mentioned in the article and a couple of time here in the comments
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: wax_on: The city's government was the victim of a similar attack last year.

This says it all. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. You knew that your networks weren't secure or adequately backed up and you didn't do anything about it.

This attack was directed at the Baltimore COUNTY school system. The city and county are 2 different entities as was mentioned in the article and a couple of time here in the comments


What? You want me to read TFA???

This is Fark. We don't do that around here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Geeeeeee this Hackers sequel is so lame, the Net seems prolific.

/
And, yet, no flaying cars.
//
I need to take this timeline back to Walmart and exchanges for something better.
///
Tell me again how a world of only Uber eats drivers and their customers; Mad Max style isn't a good movie?
 
Korzine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Geeeeeee this Hackers sequel is so lame, the Net seems prolific.

/
And, yet, no flaying cars.
//
I need to take this timeline back to Walmart and exchanges for something better.
///
Tell me again how a world of only Uber eats drivers and their customers; Mad Max style isn't a good movie?


The way 2020 had been going I wouldn't give up the dream of flaying cars just yet.
 
