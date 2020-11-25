 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   The latest victim of COVID-19 is "Drinksgiving", where young people traditionally get wasted the night before Thanksgiving   (startribune.com) divider line
289 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 1:50 PM (52 minutes ago)



sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for me, pal.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long live Danksgiving.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Darkest!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll pour a little out for it tonight.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't quit.  Drink in your mom's basement.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah the last Drunksgiving I had, I ended up blacking out and not remembering I threw up and stopped up the sink in the outdoor changing room/bathroom of our pool area. My pants vanished and I never found them. I was awakened at like 11:00 the next morning to my family members knocking on the door with zero time to recover from the mother of all hangovers. Not going to lie, I won't miss Drunksgiving.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
PA's governor Wolf ordered bars to close at 5pm for just this reason today.  I can't blame him, but it strikes me as dodging one bullet when millions of grenades are scheduled to go off tomorrow.

/PA bar worker.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a good excuse for why you can't help do anything Thanksgiving day.  Too hung over - gotta lie on the couch and eat pie.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stay home stay well

/and if sick don't share
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I usually hit the bar Thanksgiving evening.

Also Christmas evening.

That's not happening this year.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yet another thing Millennials have ruined. When will it end?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go ahead and get plastered--just don't go out anywhere to do it. If that means you'll be drinking alone, so be it.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dealing with family too hungover to drink? Hard pass.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Go ahead and get plastered--just don't go out anywhere to do it. If that means you'll be drinking alone, so be it.


I drink alone.  Yeah, with nobody else.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Dealing with family too hungover to drink? Hard pass.


Somebody sounds older than 30 years old. :)
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Yeah the last Drunksgiving I had, I ended up blacking out and not remembering I threw up and stopped up the sink in the outdoor changing room/bathroom of our pool area. My pants vanished and I never found them. I was awakened at like 11:00 the next morning to my family members knocking on the door with zero time to recover from the mother of all hangovers. Not going to lie, I won't miss Drunksgiving.


Sounds like a normal Tuesday to me.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: PA's governor Wolf ordered bars to close at 5pm for just this reason today.  I can't blame him, but it strikes me as dodging one bullet when millions of grenades are scheduled to go off tomorrow.

/PA bar worker.


Agreed, all that did was make Governor Carney here in DE put out a bunch of announcements to not come to Delaware bars or liquor stores as we have beefed up checkpoints on DE/PA border.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We've got one bar in town that all the college kids who are home for the holidays go to, along with anyone who grew up here and moved back, so it can be kind of cool to have 20-30 years of high school grads represented. We're a little worried it may never reopen, they opened briefly in the summer for 2 weeks, but then the rules changed and they had to close again (no food). Been a local staple since 1976 and the property recently sold, so we're all afraid that even if they do ride out the closure the place may get torn down and used as parking for the hotel that's going in next door.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Go ahead and get plastered--just don't go out anywhere to do it. If that means you'll be drinking alone, so be it.


At last, my time to shine has come!

/PA
//bars ordered to close at 5 anyways
///Wolf out front shoulda told ya
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I used to meet my friends on Thanksgiving at a dive bar.  Wednesday was usually when I showed up, and after a day of either flying or driving all day, I'd just have some beers with my dad.  Maybe this is for people who live closer to their hometown.  If I would make the drive, it would be 10.5 hours.  Not feeling like partying after that.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eagles95: Mister Buttons: PA's governor Wolf ordered bars to close at 5pm for just this reason today.  I can't blame him, but it strikes me as dodging one bullet when millions of grenades are scheduled to go off tomorrow.

/PA bar worker.

Agreed, all that did was make Governor Carney here in DE put out a bunch of announcements to not come to Delaware bars or liquor stores as we have beefed up checkpoints on DE/PA border.


That sounds like a nice revenue boost for you guys.  Getting an out-of-stater on a DUI has to be more profitable than speeding tickets.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like the latest victim of Covid is the Star Tribune
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's also one of the highest DUI days of the year
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Yeah the last Drunksgiving I had, I ended up blacking out and not remembering I threw up and stopped up the sink in the outdoor changing room/bathroom of our pool area. My pants vanished and I never found them. I was awakened at like 11:00 the next morning to my family members knocking on the door with zero time to recover from the mother of all hangovers. Not going to lie, I won't miss Drunksgiving.


Outdoor changing room?
Pool area?
Is yor last name Gatsby?
I woke up on the porch of some shiathole I lived in 5 years previously.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Black Friday is one of the few occasions I allow myself a bloody mary brunchfest. I'm not gonna screw that up by getting bombed two days early.

/doing all my shopping online only
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to celebrate Bongsgiving and boy was mom mad when all the stuffing and cranberry sauce had somehow disappeared.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Young people?
 
Milk D
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always knew it as Blackout Wednesday...it's the children who are out of touch.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving at the local bar was the night I had to tolerate all the dickbags from HS I was glad I no longer had to spend time with.
 
argylez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: PA's governor Wolf ordered bars to close at 5pm for just this reason today.  I can't blame him, but it strikes me as dodging one bullet when millions of grenades are scheduled to go off tomorrow.

/PA bar worker.


The wifey and I will be getting plastered at our cabin in Pa.  We don't like people anyway, so this is welcome news
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I used to have to work it at my old job, so working bars and clubs the night before thanksgiving, that was some rough mornings.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Milk D: I always knew it as Blackout Wednesday...it's the children who are out of touch.


Here to say this.

/would meet family in friends at local dive bar
//not this year
///tree
 
