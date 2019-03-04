 Skip to content
(NPR)   "So you want to defect to South Korea eh? Well, lets see if you can jump that fence first"   (npr.org) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Peat
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, they'll be seriously on the fence about defecting to South Korea?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you heard about the East German pole-vaulting champion? He became the West German pole-vaulting champion.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gymkata!
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jiemba Sands unimpressed.

Jiemba Sands - The Fence Guy
Youtube j2W0csnVHOY
 
