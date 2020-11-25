 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "He is an icon of hate speech and transphobia and the fact that he's an icon of white supremacy". Guess who? No, guess again. Nope, one more guess   (foxnews.com) divider line
51
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jordan Peterson | ContraPoints
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know who he is, but if you're crying about the company that pays your salary making money, then just farking quit and go do something else.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he out of the hospital in Russia? I hear his benzo addiction really farked him up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe if he sobered up he wouldn't be such a dick
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh oh, the Snowflake Character Assassination Brigade claims another victim.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
jake_lex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there a place for someone like Jordan Peterson in the world of the far right now?  After all, his whole deal was giving people ways to be white supremacists without sounding like white supremacists.  Now people in that sphere don't really care and they just go ahead and be openly white supremacist.  They don't need an explainer like Jordan Peterson.
 
joenofark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That explains why this ass clown is a thing again.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: Don't know who he is, but if you're crying about the company that pays your salary making money, then just farking quit and go do something else.


Ah, the good ole 'if you don't like it then leave' that dumb conservatives are known for. How about speak up for the marginalized and push for change where you are rather than cowarding out?

BTW, how's your guy's recount and election lawsuits going? Are you still holding on to the Qanon delusion that Trump will be inaugurated again in January?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: Don't know who he is, but if you're crying about the company that pays your salary making money, then just farking quit and go do something else.


The 500 books they are going to sell to basement dwellers aren't worth the reputation costs. Right off the bat, I'm going to think twice about buying a book published by them. The clothbound penguins were looking nice too.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"people were crying in the meeting about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives"

Unless he ran over one of their children driving drunk one night, my guess would be not at all.  But this would definitely not be the first time liberals started crying over nothing, so I don't doubt it's true.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never heard of him.

I guess I'm not up to date with the "who's who" of hate speech, transphobia, and white supremacy.


/This seems like a good thing.
 
Salador
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: Don't know who he is, but if you're crying about the company that pays your salary making money, then just farking quit and go do something else.


People can disagree with a job and still love their careers, and you can like your job and hate the things that your company does, and if you're in a niche, your career might exist in a space where you either thrive or flip burgers.

I think it's great that these workers feel they can express dissatisfaction without risking getting fired.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: "people were crying in the meeting about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives"

Unless he ran over one of their children driving drunk one night, my guess would be not at all.  But this would definitely not be the first time liberals started crying over nothing, so I don't doubt it's true.


Like you're crying over non-existent voter fraud?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.


He was a leading light of the at-right, appealing to shut-in neckbeards by explaining why lobster mating habits pertain to human life and blaming women for wearing makeup in the office and being a distraction. The New York Times of the world made him into a bit of a star for a while before he went down in drug-induced flames. Guess he has a new book out to jiggle the glands of aforementioned neckbeards once again.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.


I don't think he is a white supremacist like a previous poster said. He just doesn't want a hundred fake genders shoved down his throat by 'woke' people.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.


Hes like a Canadian Ben Shapiro with a pill dependency
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.


He's one of the new breed of racists who publish videos where they sound like knowledgable academics talking about history and science while avoiding the n-word. But it's all crap with a distorted we-are-better-than-them slant to it.

It's like a YouTube video with a Shakespearean actor reading Mein Kampf.  Would a Shakespearean actor lie to you?
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jorp is a piece of shiat with garbage ideas suitable for morons. It's not a crime to be any of those things.

If he's not wilfully inciting or promoting hatred, just print the stupid book.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: "people were crying in the meeting about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives"

Unless he ran over one of their children driving drunk one night, my guess would be not at all.  But this would definitely not be the first time liberals started crying over nothing, so I don't doubt it's true.


I'd be extremely pissed if I worked for a company that decided to publish this white supremacist's book. They're spreading his racist bullshiat and paying him for privilege.

But I get it. When you agree with the white supremacist, it's easy to see this as "nothing".
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't think "Us" was as good as "Get Out", but I don't think that's anything to cry about.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Is there a place for someone like Jordan Peterson in the world of the far right now?  After all, his whole deal was giving people ways to be white supremacists without sounding like white supremacists.  Now people in that sphere don't really care and they just go ahead and be openly white supremacist.  They don't need an explainer like Jordan Peterson.


He's not a white supremacist he's just a guy that rants against various fringe lefty beliefs. I don't find anything he says to be all that nuts. One of his most well known talks was how young men need to grow up, get their shiat together, and take some personal responsibility for their lives. Crazy. If you are a young man ready to be radicalized you could do worse than following the guy that is telling you to put down the Xbox controller and get a job.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Funny, he's none of those things. Just demonstrates how emotionally unhinged these people are.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are conservatives so much more effective at framing "Cancel Culture" than non-conservatives? The entire idea of "Cancel Culture" is largely a conservative movement. Hundreds of millions of dollars are donated every year to organizations like Million Mom March, PTC and Focus on the Family (not to mention about a dozen anti-gay groups), and their core mission for the last 30 years has been to cancel things they don't agree with. Everything from The Dixie Chicks to Kevin Smith to Lucifer to Harry Potter to WWE to Janet Jackson, not to mention literally thousands of other people and pieces of media.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a bit dramatic.  He's what dumb people think philosophy sounds like.  He's Chicken Soup for the Soul for the MAGA crowd.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moto-geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moto-geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Funny, he's none of those things. Just demonstrates how emotionally unhinged these people are.


Tell us more.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Random Pride/BLM Marcher: We need to change the system!

Jordan Peterson: Wow, these thugs want to tear down America. We need to change the system!

Racists: I don't see any problem here.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mollari: [YouTube video: Jordan Peterson | ContraPoints]


Done in one.

/oh daddy
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's an anti-PC and free speech advocate and you cucks can't handle it.

"In June 2018, Peterson filed a $1.5-million lawsuit against Wilfrid Laurier University, arguing that three staff members of the university had maliciously defamed him by making negative comments about him behind closed doors."

Uh oh.
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.


Annoying title aside, this is all you need to know about this assclown. His arguments fall apart under even a tiny amount of scrutiny. He's one of those "Free speech means I get to be a tumescent, diseased asshole to people I hate without consequences, but any attempt to get me to shut the fark up already is SOCIAL MARXISM!!!!ONE1@!" types.

JORDAN PETERSON ownd by JIM JEFFERIES
Youtube SdvS2Re21Og
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat surprised that he hasn't started shilling penis pills and virility potions yet.  The closest he's gotten is shilling an all beef diet (not all meat... all beef).  He claims it fixed his depression and gave him super energy because that's what cavemen ate and they were Real Men.  His daughter will consult you on how to do it over Skype for $90 an hour.

It's that kind of stuff.  Alex Jones is really into the whole penis pills and meat thing too.  At some point in the last decade, the woo peddlers found a right-wing audience that was hungry for products and services that would turn them into a Real Man.  It was an unexplored genre.

Jordan Peterson's real gift was finding a blue ocean market for grifting.  He's a pioneer.  He looked at Gwenyth Paltrow and said "I can do that too."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Funny, he's none of those things. Just demonstrates how emotionally unhinged these people are.


Before clicking I was trying to figure out a male version of JK Rowling
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wantingout: Uh oh, the Snowflake Character Assassination Brigade claims another victim.


Peterson's no victim. Get in a debate with him and he'll flense your arguments with the precision of a surgeon.
 
semiotix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Don't know who he is, but if you're crying about the company that pays your salary making money, then just farking quit and go do something else.


I mean, whenever I hear "why don't you just quit in protest" I have to wonder if the person saying it has ever had a job, but never mind.

There's definitely the school of thought that says when you accept a paycheck you're forfeiting your right to have any opinions that would inconvenience the person handing it to you. But they asked for their employees' opinions. The only reason Fox News can write its "LOL libs be cryin'" story is because there was a whole "town hall" about it where this came out.

And maybe some of those people WILL quit, but the company probably saved itself some trouble by finding out that people are pissed now instead of in their exit interviews.
 
joenofark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xalres: joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.

Annoying title aside, this is all you need to know about this assclown. His arguments fall apart under even a tiny amount of scrutiny. He's one of those "Free speech means I get to be a tumescent, diseased asshole to people I hate without consequences, but any attempt to get me to shut the fark up already is SOCIAL MARXISM!!!!ONE1@!" types.

[YouTube video: JORDAN PETERSON ownd by JIM JEFFERIES]


Thank you. That actually helped more than the wikipedia article that just told me he was a professor and involved in a couple of lawsuits.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Is he out of the hospital in Russia? I hear his benzo addiction really farked him up.


Last I heard he had brain damage from the coma that they put him in. Frankly, it might be an improvement.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.

I don't think he is a white supremacist like a previous poster said. He just doesn't want a hundred fake genders shoved down his throat by 'woke' people.


Well poor you.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: "people were crying in the meeting about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives"

Unless he ran over one of their children driving drunk one night, my guess would be not at all.  But this would definitely not be the first time liberals started crying over nothing, so I don't doubt it's true.


Says one of the pissants that is whining over goddamn near anything that doesn't let him spew the n-word and rape women at their leisure. Shouldn't you be whining that your GEOTUS didn't steal the election?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We've all learned from history that there is nothing wrong with removing someone's livelihood because of their personal politics.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: wantingout: Uh oh, the Snowflake Character Assassination Brigade claims another victim.

Peterson's no victim. Get in a debate with him and he'll flense your arguments with the precision of a surgeon.


Have you heard his arguments? He spews lofty sounding words and contradicts himself repeatedly. He says that people shouldn't whine, then whines that women are promiscuous. All you like about him is that him and trash like Molyneaux give you an "intellectual" fig leaf to be the scared little whiny trash you are.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So a homophobic, white supremacist wrote a book. How long before he's a regular on Fox News
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

joenofark: So I'v e been hearing this guy's name a lot lately, and I absolutely refuse to do any real investigation of my own to form my own opinion. Can someone tell me if I should hate this guy or not, and why? Thanks FARK, you're the greatest.


He's another grifter. He tends to say the quiet parts quiet and tries to maintain something of an air of legitimacy, but he wanted to buy a church and start a cult, so *shrug*.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: jake_lex: Is there a place for someone like Jordan Peterson in the world of the far right now?  After all, his whole deal was giving people ways to be white supremacists without sounding like white supremacists.  Now people in that sphere don't really care and they just go ahead and be openly white supremacist.  They don't need an explainer like Jordan Peterson.

He's not a white supremacist he's just a guy that rants against various fringe lefty beliefs. I don't find anything he says to be all that nuts. One of his most well known talks was how young men need to grow up, get their shiat together, and take some personal responsibility for their lives. Crazy. If you are a young man ready to be radicalized you could do worse than following the guy that is telling you to put down the Xbox controller and get a job.


And at the same time argues that it's other people's fault that straight white men have it hard. That and he admires Nazi propaganda, and has a hard on for Soviet propaganda.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ShamanGator: So a homophobic, white supremacist wrote a book. How long before he's a regular on Fox News


Given that this article came from Fox News? Probably Monday.
 
