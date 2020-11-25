 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Doc who encourages you to cover up spotted raw dogging on a boat with a group of women   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, and I should have saved more of my money when I was in my 20s too, but hot chicks, bro.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I need a boat. And a good connection for cocaine
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was so much VD in those pics that I'm worried that it could be transmitted over TCP/IP.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After studying the photos I'm throbbing with outrage.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good work if you can get it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that dude just a chiropractor?
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

red230: There was so much VD in those pics that I'm worried that it could be transmitted over TCP/IP.


Says the jealous farker.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm too easily creeped out but that neck cracking footage came across like a Dexter outtake.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dammit! My social bubble sucks.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is that dude just a chiropractor?


Psycho/osteopath
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Worlds Hottest Man also, coincidentally, owner of Worlds Largest Bag Of Cocaine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another "Do as I say, not what I do" moment, kind of like with government and governments officials.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
taxachucetts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know ..at this point can't be mad. In my younger days did a lot of dumb stuff because of hot women
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uuuugh.

I'm sure he'll be uploading a YouTube apology video in 3... 2....

/This is why I get my youtube medical advice from Medlife Crisis and Chubbyemu.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brap: Maybe I'm too easily creeped out but that neck cracking footage came across like a Dexter outtake.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x417]


I do not recall many crotch shots of Dexter while he had people on his killing table.

Projecting?
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, I thought people became doctors because they were altruistic.   Then I got a job working in a hospital.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'I know it's your life and you can do what you want, but you have chosen to be a public figure. And because of that, and your profession, you are held to a higher standard,' one follower, calling themselves Irisheyez wrote on Reddit.

Ol' Irisheyez is going to be pissed when s/he finds out that Cap'n Crunch is not a licensed Columbia River Bar pilot.
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hot tip: if you're going to do some thing stupid, don't post it on the internet.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: When I was a kid, I thought people became doctors because they were altruistic.   Then I got a job working in a hospital.


I've met several surgeons that do it mostly for the lifestyle they are accommodated.

/mostly
 
