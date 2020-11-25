 Skip to content
(Euro Weekly News)   If you had "zombie mink infected with mutant strain of coronavirus rising from their graves" on your 2020 bingo card, today is your lucky day   (euroweeklynews.com)
    More: Scary  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Didja Get Any Onya?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure subbs knows what 'today' means.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are these skinned minks?

Also I don't think you'll see this on any Dirty Jobs episode.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weasel weasel if you pleasel
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean it will be wearing me in three hours?

Can' find the R&M image

/Internet let me down
//:(
///second slashie guy has some nice hair
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a grizzly scene? the article doesn't even say how bears were involved!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explaining that this was not "dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge," as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: "Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground."

That's why grandpa got buried 7 feet down.  He loved his bean. There's an eternal flame making his grave though.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Explaining that this was not "dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge," as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: "Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground."

That's why grandpa got buried 7 feet down.  He loved his bean. There's an eternal flame making his grave though.


We buried mine 7, too. Any shallower and we'd have been able to hear the screams.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember the Were-weasel stage in Altered Beast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leishu: [64.media.tumblr.com image 450x191]


Came here to post this, glad to see it's been taken care of.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Danish broadcaster DR aired the creepy video at the Holstbro military training ground,

I really want to see this but can't find any link. Don't fail me Denmark! It's weird that Denmark is the world's leading producer of mink related products. We all got our niches I guess
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pet Semetary 3:The Minkening
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Harry Freakstorm: Explaining that this was not "dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge," as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: "Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground."

That's why grandpa got buried 7 feet down.  He loved his bean. There's an eternal flame making his grave though.

We buried mine 7, too. Any shallower and we'd have been able to hear the screams.


I'm glad to know I'm not the only one who has attended a couple funerals over the years just to make sure the deceased was really dead.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zombie mink is my ex wife's pet name in bed
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Burn 'em
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lol did they bury them in runny oatmeal? Can't say I have ever seen a body inflate enough to float up through the dirt before.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am finding this hard to believe. I have nothing witty to say about it either.

That is all.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Leishu: [64.media.tumblr.com image 450x191]


how to make a horror-comedy
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ewwwwwwwwwww

I bet that smells awesome
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: jsnbase: Harry Freakstorm: Explaining that this was not "dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge," as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: "Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground."

That's why grandpa got buried 7 feet down.  He loved his bean. There's an eternal flame making his grave though.

We buried mine 7, too. Any shallower and we'd have been able to hear the screams.

I'm glad to know I'm not the only one who has attended a couple funerals over the years just to make sure the deceased was really dead.


I once watched a YouTube video by a South African man who was bitten by a green mamba snake and almost died.  While he was fighting for life, his vital signs were so low that the medical team suspected at one point that he was dead.  Mambas have a very potent neurotoxic venom that works swiftly, and many victims die of asphyxiation.

After he recovered, he wondered whether some people who had been bitten by green mamba snakes and been buried, if it was possible that they were buried alive.  They exhumed some coffins and found evidence of some dead persons clawing at the lid of the coffin. So perhaps they had been buried alive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: jsnbase: Harry Freakstorm: Explaining that this was not "dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge," as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: "Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground."

That's why grandpa got buried 7 feet down.  He loved his bean. There's an eternal flame making his grave though.

We buried mine 7, too. Any shallower and we'd have been able to hear the screams.

I'm glad to know I'm not the only one who has attended a couple funerals over the years just to make sure the deceased was really dead.


Mirror under the nose.  If it fogs, well, help the funeral home close the lid and make sure it's secured.  Maybe flip the casket in to the hole incase he tries to dig his way out.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: xxBirdMadGirlxx: jsnbase: Harry Freakstorm: Explaining that this was not "dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge," as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: "Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground."

That's why grandpa got buried 7 feet down.  He loved his bean. There's an eternal flame making his grave though.

We buried mine 7, too. Any shallower and we'd have been able to hear the screams.

I'm glad to know I'm not the only one who has attended a couple funerals over the years just to make sure the deceased was really dead.

Mirror under the nose.  If it fogs, well, help the funeral home close the lid and make sure it's secured.  Maybe flip the casket in to the hole incase he tries to dig his way out.


Let me just say: Funeral directors give just the oddest looks when you ask if you can attend the cremation.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I once watched a YouTube video by a South African man who was bitten by a green mamba snake and almost died.  While he was fighting for life, his vital signs were so low that the medical team suspected at one point that he was dead.  Mambas have a very potent neurotoxic venom that works swiftly, and many victims die of asphyxiation. After he recovered, he wondered whether some people who had been bitten by green mamba snakes and been buried, if it was possible that they were buried alive.  They exhumed some coffins and found evidence of some dead persons clawing at the lid of the coffin. So perhaps they had been buried alive.

Damn. That's really messed up. I can honestly say perhaps my greatest fear is being buried alive. Just chuck me deep in the woods


Damn. That's really messed up. I can honestly say perhaps my greatest fear is being buried alive. Just chuck me deep in the woods
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
