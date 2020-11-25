 Skip to content
 
(StudyFinds)   Hey Kermit. Yeah, I'm talking too you. You think your soooo smart, sitting their drinking you're tea, you judgmental little twerp. As soon as I finish my mug of hot chocolate, I'm going to wipe that smug grin off you're face   (studyfinds.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mforum.istView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the modmins change it: Hey Kermit. Yeah, I'm talking too you. You think your soooo smart, sitting their drinking you're tea, you judgmental little twerp. As soon as I finish my mug of hot chocolate, I'm going to wipe that smug grin off you're face

Maybe you should have another mug, Dumbmitter, because you blew all three of the your/you're choices.

Maybe have a big mug of STFU while you're at it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt the veracity of the conclusions in that article, especially since I've learned not to trust anything in a hot cocoa sampler box.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For no reason I can articulate, I read that headline as coming from Gritty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drinking hot cocoa could make you smarter - especially if it's enriched with this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTH:Drinking hot cocoa could make you smarter - especially if it's enriched with this

This is truly a wonder additive.  I put it on everything.

/Stay away from that, though.  That is garbage.
 
slantsix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Before the modmins change it: Hey Kermit. Yeah, I'm talking too you. You think your soooo smart, sitting their drinking you're tea, you judgmental little twerp. As soon as I finish my mug of hot chocolate, I'm going to wipe that smug grin off you're face

Maybe you should have another mug, Dumbmitter, because you blew all three of the your/you're choices.

Maybe have a big mug of STFU while you're at it.


I can't figure out if subby was making a joke or not. I have a six year old nephew who's better at grammar than that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To, not too, subby
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whats with all the Muppet hate?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: Whats with all the Muppet hate?


This is Fark.com.  We hate all that is good and wholesome.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Um, I think I get it. All the punctuation mistakes are supposed to make subby look dumb while talking about something that's supposed to make you smart. That's the joke, amirite?
 
kore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Before the modmins change it: Hey Kermit. Yeah, I'm talking too you. You think your soooo smart, sitting their drinking you're tea, you judgmental little twerp. As soon as I finish my mug of hot chocolate, I'm going to wipe that smug grin off you're face

Maybe you should have another mug, Dumbmitter, because you blew all three of the your/you're choices.

Maybe have a big mug of STFU while you're at it.


And the there/their choice. But that's beside the point, I think it was on purpose.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blatz514: Drinking hot cocoa could make you smarter - especially if it's enriched with this


[Fark user image image 400x600]


That's not whiskey
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

allears: Um, I think I get it. All the punctuation mistakes are supposed to make subby look dumb while talking about something that's supposed to make you smart. That's the joke, amirite?


You might be overthinking this
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Whats with all the Muppet hate?


Call it prudishness if you must, but we just don't think highly of those who invite a hand up their ass as a day job.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Before the modmins change it: Hey Kermit. Yeah, I'm talking too you. You think your soooo smart, sitting their drinking you're tea, you judgmental little twerp. As soon as I finish my mug of hot chocolate, I'm going to wipe that smug grin off you're face

Maybe you should have another mug, Dumbmitter, because you blew all three of the your/you're choices.

Maybe have a big mug of STFU while you're at it.


That is so meta. Kudos.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I think of every time I read Flavonol.

static.hiphopdx.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kore: Farking Clown Shoes: Before the modmins change it: Hey Kermit. Yeah, I'm talking too you. You think your soooo smart, sitting their drinking you're tea, you judgmental little twerp. As soon as I finish my mug of hot chocolate, I'm going to wipe that smug grin off you're face

Maybe you should have another mug, Dumbmitter, because you blew all three of the your/you're choices.

Maybe have a big mug of STFU while you're at it.

And the there/their choice. But that's beside the point, I think it was on purpose.


And to/too.

Well done subs, you hooked some folks. Could've used a little Angry Flower action, though.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: stuffy: Whats with all the Muppet hate?

Call it prudishness if you must, but we just don't think highly of those who invite a hand up their ass as a day job.


But it is precisely what he was born to do! You can't deny him his destiny.
 
