(Inside Edition)   Now we know where all those lizards came from after you exit Vault 13   (insideedition.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let the wild pigs eat them
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: let the wild pigs eat them


Wait til they start cross breeding and you've got 30 to 50 feral lizards in your yard.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the state wildlife agencies will monitor the situation.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: whyRpeoplesostupid: let the wild pigs eat them

Wait til they start cross breeding and you've got 30 to 50 feral lizards in your yard.


pigzilla
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too late. I for one welcome our new lizard overlords.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nothing 12 hrs in a smoker can't fix.

Make it illegal to hunt them. POOF! problem solved.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's only a matter of time until we find new life forms on other planets and Florida man decides to breed them for pets in poorly secured pens.
 
