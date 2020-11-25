 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   One thing we may learn from this whole pandemic thing is whether or not your employer has a right to order you to have some foreign and potentially dangerous substance injected into your body in order to keep your job   (npr.org) divider line
69
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 9:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't run my business without taking the vaccine. We're an eco excursion, there is no room for social distancing.

I can't ask my crew to either, they're like family to me. No waiver they sign will be enough for me. Sorry.

But I'm not going to let them work unless they have a vaccine too. I have to sleep at night, I'm not risking them or their families.

There is no other ethical choice for me. The co owners are unanimous in this as well.

All of this is supposing the vaccine arrives in time and we can operate again before we start looking for work elsewhere and just dissolve like so many other businesses have. We can't keep on hold for another season.

I'm sorry if you are in a position where this choice isn't clear.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about making people getting the vaccine - it just seems so unsporting. I mean, shouldn't we be giving Covid a fair chance to infect people? Whatever happened to being fair?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?


Had this timeline continued such that the vaccine offered would be Trumpvaccine ™ , I would've deferred and waited to get it in a French or UK territory/island from a reputable source . That would've been the end of my business for sure.

This timeline is going a little differently. The vaccines going out have passed trial unlike the Russian shiat Trump was going to try to shill.

Does this make me an anti vaxxer?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Almost sounds like a 'Dear Penthouse' letter
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is nothing that is too much to ask of some people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the US? Of course they do.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?


Did you miss the stories about Democrats pushing FUD about the vaccines because they were developed while Trump was in office?  Anti-vaxxer stories are perfectly fine here, as long as it benefits the left.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Santorum?
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I will be suggesting that my boss be taking the vaccine in the form of a supositroy, I hope it's farking huge.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I can't run my business without taking the vaccine. We're an eco excursion, there is no room for social distancing.

I can't ask my crew to either, they're like family to me. No waiver they sign will be enough for me. Sorry.

But I'm not going to let them work unless they have a vaccine too. I have to sleep at night, I'm not risking them or their families.

There is no other ethical choice for me. The co owners are unanimous in this as well.

All of this is supposing the vaccine arrives in time and we can operate again before we start looking for work elsewhere and just dissolve like so many other businesses have. We can't keep on hold for another season.

I'm sorry if you are in a position where this choice isn't clear.


This.  I would expect employers to require proof of vaccination or a waiver of liability and ASSUMPTION of liability if they infect others at the facility.

/will get the vaccine
//won't be the first wave
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, they can require you to take vaccines.  This was determined to be constitutional by the SCOTUS back in 1905.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're required to get the flu vaccine every year at work, so this would probably be no different.  Granted, I work for a hospital, but I'm sure there are other employers out there that will respect your wackadoodle opinions.
 
fargin a
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?


I'm as surprised as you.

Although my firm will not, and feels they cannot, force employees to undergo a medical treatment.
 
phedex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: We're required to get the flu vaccine every year at work, so this would probably be no different.  Granted, I work for a hospital, but I'm sure there are other employers out there that will respect your wackadoodle opinions.


same.  Its not a big deal to me.  you have to have very specific things going on, like pregnancy, to be exempt that year.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of course you can lose your job for risking your coworkers' lives.
Vets are required to vaccinate for rabies.
Healthcare workers are required to get vaccinated for hepatitis.
There are probably other examples too, those are just the ones that I've personally seen.
BFD.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about the fact that my state may change pharmacy law, so that pharmacy techs can give shots. I already deal with the general public enough. Now I have to deal with them and their kids (if approved for pediatric use) in the immunization room? I didn't sign up for this shiat.

Fun fact: sometimes the pharmacist hits bone when giving you a shot. Even better, sometimes it takes a tiny core sample of your bone, making it a pain to try to inject.
 
NEDM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?


Turn the calendar back about a month or two, and Fark was almost universal in saying they would refuse to be administered a Trump-pushed Russian vaccine.  If Trump had somehow managed to win, that opinion would still be prevalent and the question if an employer could force someone to get a Russian vaccine to keep their job would be a one of massive civil rights implications.  Please, save the fauxrage.

/before anyone starts, yes the vaccine is good and only a braindead moron wouldn't get vaccinated against Covid
//I want this pandemic to end as fast as possible, so I'm all for anything that speeds that along
 
jumac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
easy do you live in a at will work state? and not under a contracted of some sort?  if so unless the state has laws bout it then yes your employer can make you get the shot.

question is not can they. its do they want the mess that go with it.  All it take is one ticked off employee going to the press to start a story and such.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My work has already said you can't physically come into the office until you've been vaccinated. For the time being, the rest can stay home and stay employed. I think the hope is that people will feel pressured to get vaccinated when 90% of their team is in the office and they're sitting at home. We'll see.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd love to go out and confuse the MAGA protestors at the local planned parenthood by carrying a big sigh that says
PRO
vaccine
CHOICE
 
Tymast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just say it is a religious obligation, see hobby lobby vs sensibility
 
lennavan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Personally, I think it would be wrong for companies to require their employees to get this vaccine.

However, it would be completely reasonable for them to continue the heightened measures -- if you have a fever, cough, runny nose, lost of smell/taste, stomach pain, etc you need to stay home and cannot come back until you quarantine or have a negative test.  This is not an excused absence.  It's going to eat away your sick and vacation days and then ultimately you won't get paid for the time you miss.  And at some point if you're missing a LOT of work, they might just have to let you go.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Had this timeline continued such that the vaccine offered would be Trumpvaccine ™


It *IS* Trumpvaccine.   Which ever vaccine is to become prevalent will have been developed wholly and completely under Trump.

And as a side note, if you're making your decisions on things like getting vaccinated for a potentially deadly disease based upon your hatred (or affection) for the person in the White House, you're farkin' brain damaged and need psychological help.

Urgently.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This has long been settled that yes they can. It hasn't really been pushed because there hasn't been a disruptive virus with a vaccine for a long time but it would be a liability for company to let an unvaccinated person work there. It isn't so much about the individual, it is about their impact on those around them. If it wasn't contagious nobody would care. I mean they can tell me I can't drink alcohol at work (though they then try to drive me to drink) so this is just a continuation.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your employer cannot force you to get a vaccine.

Your employer can ban you from entering into their premises if you are not vaccinated.  So if your job requires you to actually be in the workplace, you can choose to either be vaccinated or not work.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?


The headline sums up the issue quite succinctly. That you interpret it as "anti-vaxxer" says more about your mindset than about the headline.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?

Did you miss the stories about Democrats pushing FUD about the vaccines because they were developed while Trump was in office?  Anti-vaxxer stories are perfectly fine here, as long as it benefits the left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?

Did you miss the stories about Democrats pushing FUD about the vaccines because they were developed while Trump was in office?  Anti-vaxxer stories are perfectly fine here, as long as it benefits the left.


God I so look forward to the ramped up victimhood of the crybaby right. This is A+ stuff right here.
 
rga184
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: yohohogreengiant: I can't run my business without taking the vaccine. We're an eco excursion, there is no room for social distancing.

I can't ask my crew to either, they're like family to me. No waiver they sign will be enough for me. Sorry.

But I'm not going to let them work unless they have a vaccine too. I have to sleep at night, I'm not risking them or their families.

There is no other ethical choice for me. The co owners are unanimous in this as well.

All of this is supposing the vaccine arrives in time and we can operate again before we start looking for work elsewhere and just dissolve like so many other businesses have. We can't keep on hold for another season.

I'm sorry if you are in a position where this choice isn't clear.

This.  I would expect employers to require proof of vaccination or a waiver of liability and ASSUMPTION of liability if they infect others at the facility.

/will get the vaccine
//won't be the first wave


I'll be in the first wave of vaccines, so will my dad who is old as fark and still a practicing doc (hell, my mom and i joke he will be the first one to get it in the country).

This vaccine isn't some sort of crazy new thing that they're coming up with.  It's being developed with techniques used to make other vaccines for other viruses.  Different companies are using different methods to target the virus or to expose the body to parts of the virus without getting us sick, hence the differences required in storage and handling.  But by and large, it's tried and true technology developed by people who have been doing this crap for longer than Trump has been in office.

My understanding is that the side effects are a pain, but not dangerous.  Otherwise I'm not worried in the least about getting this thing, nor should anybody that can take a vaccine.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?


COVID disinformation has been a hallmark of Fark since March.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Which ever vaccine is to become prevalent will have been developed wholly and completely under despite Trump.


ftfy
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think it's a reasonable and fair policy to require vaccination for employees, with exceptions.

Full remote? Eh.
Full remote + public events? Yes.
Office/Onsite anything? Yes.

Why is this an issue?  Can society not farking handle this, on top of not being able to wear a mask while limiting social interactions?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I can't run my business without taking the vaccine. We're an eco excursion, there is no room for social distancing.

I can't ask my crew to either, they're like family to me. No waiver they sign will be enough for me. Sorry.

But I'm not going to let them work unless they have a vaccine too. I have to sleep at night, I'm not risking them or their families.

There is no other ethical choice for me. The co owners are unanimous in this as well.

All of this is supposing the vaccine arrives in time and we can operate again before we start looking for work elsewhere and just dissolve like so many other businesses have. We can't keep on hold for another season.

I'm sorry if you are in a position where this choice isn't clear.


I appreciate your perspective on a difficult decision

And I'll still feel some sympathy for anyone who is skeptical of a rushed vaccine and is told by some corporate box ticker that they should bend over and take their jab like a good peon
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: yohohogreengiant: Had this timeline continued such that the vaccine offered would be Trumpvaccine ™

It *IS* Trumpvaccine.   Which ever vaccine is to become prevalent will have been developed wholly and completely under Trump.


LOL

Yeah it's like how we call the smallpox vaccine the "GeorgeWashingtonVaccine"
 
rga184
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: yohohogreengiant: Had this timeline continued such that the vaccine offered would be Trumpvaccine ™

It *IS* Trumpvaccine.   Which ever vaccine is to become prevalent will have been developed wholly and completely under Trump.

And as a side note, if you're making your decisions on things like getting vaccinated for a potentially deadly disease based upon your hatred (or affection) for the person in the White House, you're farkin' brain damaged and need psychological help.

Urgently.


I don't know that it's hatred that people are reacting to.  I think it's more to do with not trusting Trump and suspecting that the vaccine won't be properly tested because the Trump administration will have cut corners.

Fortunately I think Trump did shiat for anything related to coronavirus, so the FDA did their usual thing, as did the companies.  I followed along with news of the trials and it seems to be on the up and up.

It may have been developed under Trump, but people, if Fauci says a vaccine is OK to take, it'll be OK to take.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NEDM: JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?

Turn the calendar back about a month or two, and Fark was almost universal in saying they would refuse to be administered a Trump-pushed Russian vaccine.  If Trump had somehow managed to win, that opinion would still be prevalent and the question if an employer could force someone to get a Russian vaccine to keep their job would be a one of massive civil rights implications.  Please, save the fauxrage.

/before anyone starts, yes the vaccine is good and only a braindead moron wouldn't get vaccinated against Covid
//I want this pandemic to end as fast as possible, so I'm all for anything that speeds that along


People don't trust the Russian vaccine because they haven't been transparent in their testing data and Russia doesn't have a great track record in this area. The safety and efficacy of the Sputnik vaccine is still regarded skeptically if not hopefully. You're making an argument based on the assertion that all vaccines are equal, which they are not, and that people will accept them equally, which they do no. Interestingly, Putin has yet to take the vaccine as it is not formally approved yet.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"foreign and potentially dangerous substance"?!? What the fark, chicken-shiat-mitter?! Businesses should absolutely be able (hell, even required) to mandate that their employees get the vaccine as a condition of employment. Any employee who can't must submit a form from their doctor detailing a damn good reason why.

I guess that since 42% of Americans are dumbasses who think like dickmitter does, it's only understandable that we'd run into a mentally-challenged headline like this once in awhile. Hopefully those of us who are educated about the vaccines and who actually want this pandemic to end will be able to beat some sense into these butt-twangs.

/Ask yourself: what's more "foreign and potentially dangerous": an FDA-approved vaccine OR THE DAMN VIRUS??
 
TheYeti
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OMG, IT GOTS THE CHEMIKALS IN IT?!?!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?

Did you miss the stories about Democrats pushing FUD about the vaccines because they were developed while Trump was in office?  Anti-vaxxer stories are perfectly fine here, as long as it benefits the left.


Derp
 
Alcaste
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So far the worst reported side effects are soreness and fatigue for up to 3 days.

Such an inconvenience. Would rather catch COVID.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
COVID not killing people but severely damaging their brains, hearts, circulatory systems, and other organs is a good compromise.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fark you, subby.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: yohohogreengiant: I can't run my business without taking the vaccine. We're an eco excursion, there is no room for social distancing.

I can't ask my crew to either, they're like family to me. No waiver they sign will be enough for me. Sorry.

But I'm not going to let them work unless they have a vaccine too. I have to sleep at night, I'm not risking them or their families.

There is no other ethical choice for me. The co owners are unanimous in this as well.

All of this is supposing the vaccine arrives in time and we can operate again before we start looking for work elsewhere and just dissolve like so many other businesses have. We can't keep on hold for another season.

I'm sorry if you are in a position where this choice isn't clear.

I appreciate your perspective on a difficult decision

And I'll still feel some sympathy for anyone who is skeptical of a rushed vaccine and is told by some corporate box ticker that they should bend over and take their jab like a good peon


It's not rushed. This is the standard response time for a quick vaccine to a new virus. The regular vaccine for covid is still being worked on, and should be sometime in mid 2021 which would be better suited to protecting us from multiple strains if this because a yearly thing.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: JerseyTim: We're greenlighting anti-vaxxer headlines now?

Did you miss the stories about Democrats pushing FUD about the vaccines because they were developed while Trump was in office?  Anti-vaxxer stories are perfectly fine here, as long as it benefits the left.


Nonsense. There are three or four vaccines now showing effectiveness. Nobody is throwing doubt on them.

What was said was we don't want untested Trump-approved quackery, like the hydroquinone therapy he was pushing. Conservatives were pushing that, and spending taxpayer money on it, when it was proven to be harmful.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: yohohogreengiant: I can't run my business without taking the vaccine. We're an eco excursion, there is no room for social distancing.

I can't ask my crew to either, they're like family to me. No waiver they sign will be enough for me. Sorry.

But I'm not going to let them work unless they have a vaccine too. I have to sleep at night, I'm not risking them or their families.

There is no other ethical choice for me. The co owners are unanimous in this as well.

All of this is supposing the vaccine arrives in time and we can operate again before we start looking for work elsewhere and just dissolve like so many other businesses have. We can't keep on hold for another season.

I'm sorry if you are in a position where this choice isn't clear.

I appreciate your perspective on a difficult decision

And I'll still feel some sympathy for anyone who is skeptical of a rushed vaccine and is told by some corporate box ticker that they should bend over and take their jab like a good peon


I sympathize because I was in the no Trumpvaccine ™ camp, until I learned the results of the trials, the nearly unprecedented cooperation across Big Pharma to actually Do It Right in spite of Trump's efforts to interfere with their process.

I don't pretend to understand the detailed virology, but I can easily understand the trial phases as they were explained to me. That's science, and that's what I require before I roll up my sleeve and get my shot.

My sympathy runs short for people who seem unwilling to go that last step.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: COVID not killing people but severely damaging their brains, hearts, circulatory systems, and other organs is a good compromise.


I haven't pooped properly since getting COVID. If I lay on my left side, I get instantly nauseated, so there's definitely an organ in there not having a good time.

Winded going up the apartment stairs, tingling in the fingers and toes. I can only imagine what kind of damage I'd suffer if I ended up getting it a second time.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: yohohogreengiant: Had this timeline continued such that the vaccine offered would be Trumpvaccine ™


It *IS* Trumpvaccine.   Which ever vaccine is to become prevalent will have been developed wholly and completely under Trump.


Isn't weird how you were betting that Trump would win reelection before the pandemic in January, and then he lost?  Think any of that had to do with his handling of the pandemic?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The air we breathe could also be "potentially dangerous". Should we stop doing that?
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.