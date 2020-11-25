 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   School tells girls not to wear tight-fitting gym clothes so they don't 'distract' teachers. Still no word on how to prevent teachers from being 'distracted' by students wearing tight-fitting clothes   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blind the ones who are distracted by the children in tight clothes.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rules to prevent rape.

#1. DON'T RAPE PEOPLE!!!!!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gym is a perversion, and needs to be banned by Congress.

School sports too.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first started working as an engineer way back in 2000, the people who were my age wore polo shirts tucked into jeans.  We were less formal than the guys in their 40s who wore button down shirts and khakis, who I assume were less formal than their seniors who likely wore ties back in the early 80s.  Now, the 20-something men in my office wear shorts and T-shirts, and the women wear yoga pants.  Some of them wear half-shirts.

I feel old.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gym is a perversion, and needs to be banned by Congress.

School sports too.


Last person picked like typing detected.


Gym is great. I went to a rich suburb school though. We had hours allotted. Cross country skiing through the huge wooded school grounds. Massive tennis courts. Huge pool. It was awesome. We also had a girl get raped in the lockers by someone who went in a door they shouldn't have been able to. Someone also started a fire in another locker room. The world is full of bad people, and if we just eliminate everything just to stop the few bad apples then WTF are we even doing going to a school?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is useless without pics.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hire less pervy teachers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Police - Don't Stand So Close To Me
Youtube KNIZofPB8ZM
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What that notice sounds like to the students: The male teachers are very horny for young girls, please give their boners a break, and dress like nuns for a bit. Thanks, the staff
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "This is appalling, majority of students are 12-18 years old."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Believe me, I've tried, I wear tight-fitting gym clothes every single day and women still do not want to have sex with me, even when I am violently grunting and benching all 95 pounds on multiple occasions.

Maybe I need to wear more than one cologne when I go to the gym.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Believe me, I've tried, I wear tight-fitting gym clothes every single day and women still do not want to have sex with me, even when I am violently grunting and benching all 95 pounds on multiple occasions.

Maybe I need to wear more than one cologne when I go to the gym.


They're turned off by the fact you still have your own jizz crustily dried up on your 4 mustache hairs.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Girls, it's your right to dress anyway you like, you just can't control who's attention you attract.

Should the men and boys leer?  Probably not, but they do have the right to. They don't have the right to anything past that.  Not your attention, not your smile, or even not being glared at.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah...I kinda agree.  I coached High school girls Volleyball.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Believe me, I've tried, I wear tight-fitting gym clothes every single day and women still do not want to have sex with me, even when I am violently grunting and benching all 95 pounds on multiple occasions.

Maybe I need to wear more than one cologne when I go to the gym.


Try skinny jeans
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: They're turned off by the fact you still have your own jizz crustily dried up on your 4 mustache hairs.


I'd literally beat you to death with my gym fedora if you said this to me in meatspace.

I'm the one with the trucknut earrings.  You see me motoring my Hoverround towards you, you better walk briskly in the opposite direction.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Try skinny jeans


They make my butt look bigger than it already is.  It's basically cheating at that point.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: What that notice sounds like to the students: The male teachers are very horny for young girls, please give their boners a break, and dress like nuns for a bit. Thanks, the staff


Don't know about these days, but several girls in my class back in junior high would compete to see who could give more teachers an uncomfortable and obvious boner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gym is a perversion, and needs to be banned by Congress.

School sports too.


Congress has that effect on Ireland?  Try reading the article next time, genius.
 
Stantz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm old (47, so maybe) but I never remember any of the girls I went to school with looking particularly distracting during gym class. But this WAS mid-late 80's, so the hair was probably the bigger distraction
 
roc6783
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: What that notice sounds like to the students: The male teachers are very horny for young girls, please give their boners a break, and dress like nuns for a bit. Thanks, the staff


Pretty sure that's what it sounds like to everyone.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
School tells girls not to wear tight-fitting gym clothes so they don't 'distract' teachers. Still no word on how to prevent teachers from being 'distracted' by students wearing tight-fitting clothes

Saltpeter in their coffee?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stantz: Maybe I'm old (47, so maybe) but I never remember any of the girls I went to school with looking particularly distracting during gym class. But this WAS mid-late 80's, so the hair was probably the bigger distraction


You never met Allison from the 7th grade. (1980 or so) Way back when, the school made the girls wear these really really tight yellow shirts...I mean really tight...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Obligatory tight fitting gym class:

Phoebe Cates (Private School) & girls 80's spandex & leotards exercise - 720p
Youtube ZG8jrk3j6Jk
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Believe me, I've tried, I wear tight-fitting gym clothes every single day and women still do not want to have sex with me, even when I am violently grunting and benching all 95 pounds on multiple occasions.

Maybe I need to wear more than one cologne when I go to the gym.


I am attractive American internet girl. Please send pictures of self in tight gymnasium clothing, and $5,000, and I will have much sex with you. Thank you for your consideration
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clara Fernandez Spanish Pole Vaulter
Youtube -YWgr4WRPdo


La Voltera del la pole'.  Este un uniforma de eschoola.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Based on what they already make them wear, they probably don't want any leggings to get in the way of their old teachers with a mirror or camera on the bottom of their cane to look upskirt:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why are teachers staring at 12-18 year old girls?
Let's try dealing with that first. Teaching people not to eye-rape is better than teaching people how to avoid being eye-raped.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-YWgr4WR​Pdo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

La Voltera del la pole'.  Este un uniforma de eschoola.


Wow, she has a bouncy stride.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stantz: Maybe I'm old (47, so maybe) but I never remember any of the girls I went to school with looking particularly distracting during gym class. But this WAS mid-late 80's, so the hair was probably the bigger distraction


A while back, I checked out some high school photos as part of similar discussion.  it's really true, girls DID NOT look like this 20 years ago.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easy solution: have female teachers. Oh... wait....
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Believe me, I've tried, I wear tight-fitting gym clothes every single day and women still do not want to have sex with me, even when I am violently grunting and benching all 95 pounds on multiple occasions.

Maybe I need to wear more than one cologne when I go to the gym.


They make more than one cologne?!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm 44, I've made it easy on myself by not even acknowledging anyone under 30 as a functional human being or worthy of an opinion, much less anything else.  Tadpole humans can wear whatever they want, I don't really care, do you?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I first started working as an engineer way back in 2000, the people who were my age wore polo shirts tucked into jeans.  We were less formal than the guys in their 40s who wore button down shirts and khakis, who I assume were less formal than their seniors who likely wore ties back in the early 80s.  Now, the 20-something men in my office wear shorts and T-shirts, and the women wear yoga pants.  Some of them wear half-shirts.

I feel old.


All the moms at my kids school wear yoga pants pretty much 24/7 (pre-Covid). Yes, I'm old. But come on, you're wearing sweatpants on back to school night? This is the way you want to meet your kids teacher for the first time?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stantz: Maybe I'm old (47, so maybe) but I never remember any of the girls I went to school with looking particularly distracting during gym class. But this WAS mid-late 80's, so the hair was probably the bigger distraction


You would have been blinded by all the neon.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Hire less pervy teachers.


I will at least give them points for honesty.  Usually they blame the HS boys as the ones being distracted whereas here they are straight out admitting it's really the pervy teachers
 
Stantz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Livinglush: it's really true, girls DID NOT look like this 20 years ago.


Simple explanation - no IG, SC, TT or social media in general. Pop stars were bubbly and innocent, and no-one made themselves household names by publicly dressing like a hooker or wearing bikinis totalling 2 inches square of material. Jordyn, i'm looking at you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Geez, don't let those teachers near a college volleyball game

readunwritten.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Merltech: [Fark user image 187x270]


Well, it's harder for the chunky girls to escape, so.....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they should wear the privacy policy of that asshat website.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Taking a cynical view here:

The source article says some girls were pulled out of class and told not to wear revealing clothes to school, in accordance with school uniform rules (ubiquitous in the UK and Ireland).

No boys were given the same talk, presumably because revealing clothes are not common among male students because revealing clothes are not part of the cultural landscape and the male uniform doesn't really allow it anyway.

The evidence (so far, I'll happily concede this if more comes out) is that one or more pissed off girls or parents claim they were told their clothes were distracting to male teachers.

I'm happy to change my mind if more comes out, but for now this looks like a case of the annual "testing of limits" around the beginning of the school year and some students/parents going scorched earth with possibly made up claimsupon finding the limit.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Adding to the obligatory video pile

AEROBICISE.COM
Youtube Pqnz4Czrvjo
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Moose knuckles still OK tho?
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin: you would have been blinded by all the neon

I'm actually partially sighted in one eye., so that may explain things...
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
