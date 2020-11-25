 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   4 myths about online safety that all internet users should know. Subby didn't read TFA but assumes they are: 1) All underage women are cops; 2) All hot women are men; 3) The men still want to sleep with you; 4) Fark is not your personal erotica site
Altimus Prime
3 hours ago  
Haven't read it either, but I'd have imagined one was:

5) Private messages, aren't.
 
Persnickety
2 hours ago  
34) Yup, there is.  No exceptions.
 
NikolaiFarkoff
2 hours ago  
1995:
Never use your real name!
Never give out your personal information!
Everyone wants to rape you!

2010+:
Always use your real name! And maiden name!
Please tell us everywhere you went to school!
Everyone wants to rape you!
 
IgG4
1 hour ago  

2020
We will need scans of your government issued driver's license (front and back) and SSN in order to register on Parlor
 
blatz514
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
I barely be on here.
HMU on Insta.
@barelylegalanalcheerleader
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
1 hour ago  
99% of the friendly women using your favorite internet platform turn out to be dodgy blokes named Kenneth.
 
Bob The Nob
1 hour ago  
5. Paywalls are for suckahs
 
Dreamless
1 hour ago  
Isn't "underage women" an oxymoron?
 
Trocadero
54 minutes ago  
BIE is a myth.
 
Turbo Cojones
54 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of starting a school for internet pervs to teach them basic data privacy.
 
dothemath
53 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun
51 minutes ago  
For those not reading the article, a summary:

"Myth: Predators tend to groom children for exploitation over time."
Reality: most grooming interactions are fairly short, going from contact>photo>meeting, all possibly in just hours

"Myth: Most predators are adults."
Reality: WaPo doesn't really give details here, other than be aware of who your kids talk to online.

"Myth: Educational games are safe."
Reality: One stop shopping for kids.

"Myth: Girls are the only gender targeted."
Reality: Girls targeted more, but not exclusively.
 
Lochsteppe
50 minutes ago  

Barely Legal Am Not A Lawyer Cheerleader? It's a bit of a mouthful.
 
durbnpoisn
50 minutes ago  
I remember the good old days when viruses came in the form of code that would attach themselves to EXE and COM files.

Nowadays, "viruses" aren't even a thing.  It's all about malware and phishing.  And damned near all of it can be avoided by not clicking links in emails, and not giving information out.
 
kdawg7736
49 minutes ago  

Well you saved me a lot of time.
 
dothemath
49 minutes ago  

Youll never get a cheerleader in your trunk acting all snobby and standoffish.
 
Gubbo
48 minutes ago  
There are no hitmen
 
ifky
48 minutes ago  
Always hide behind 7 proxies
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
42 minutes ago  
Bill Gates is personally cruising through your PC via Windows 10.
Google, Amazon, Facebook, and your phone are perfectly safe.
 
zeroflight222
37 minutes ago  
Myth: Rule 34 doesn't actually exist.
 
Gerald Tarrant
34 minutes ago  
The real list

Myth 1:
Most parents actually pay attention to what their kids do online and dont rely on the device as a babysitter.


That is all
 
JK8Fan
24 minutes ago  
Send nudes pls

You never get the nudes.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
19 minutes ago  
Let me guess, my downvoting this paywalled article shows how much my say matters....
 
limeyfellow
15 minutes ago  

Note: not so fun when you accidentally send that to your 65 year old mother... or so I heard.
 
Nocrash
11 minutes ago  

I scrolled fast until the word Myth, and even counted them to be sure there was four, as they seemed rather light in substance.

/I am a paid reader
 
Harry Freakstorm
10 minutes ago  

Ha!  I am the great music video producer Harold F!  The '!' is NOT silent!  I saw you on IntaFacebook and I know you would make a great internet musical star.  I have the perfect song for you.  Meet me behind the nearly abandoned mall is a cheerleader outfit and we'll shoot some stock footage of you popping out of the trunk of a car.  I'll have a 7 figure music contract with me and celebratory bottle of Chlor-o-Phorma.  That is MixMaster HiSpeed's fav drink.

Tell no one!  This will be part of a big reveal.  Your friends will be sooooooo jealous!
 
Nocrash
8 minutes ago  

But I only have to answer 10 more survey questions before I win my new iPhone or iPad.
 
dothemath
7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FARK ad on this page.

I bought three.
 
