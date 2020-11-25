 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Americans need 'significant behavior change' on coronavirus. Good luck with that
52
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Problem is Americans don't like being told what to do.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to March assholes.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily, repetitive fearmongering isn't working or helping.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Problem is Americans don't like being told what to do.


Because fark you, that's why!

It's all the maturity of an obstinate teenager who does something simply because mom/dad said no.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say the White House needs significant behavior changes regarding the coronavirus.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, if I wasn't tethered to this here ventilator hosepipe, I'd give your what for, I tell you what
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if I wear a mask the socialists win and Sharia Law will be implemented, I saw it on Facebook. Have fun suffocating yourself sheeples!!!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if this was one of them Sci-Fi viruses where the victim falls over in the street and screams and melts.  But these victims disappear in to a hospital/mass grave.  There's no real reason to worry about it.   Where's Fred?  Oh, he got the C?  Meh.  Bad luck for him.  At least I gots mah freedums!

/I wear a mask
//I get to say fark you very quietly and no one hears me
///I'm sticking my tongue out at you and you're saying "Have a nice day, sir"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Why, if I wasn't tethered to this here ventilator hosepipe, I'd give your what for, I tell you what


Dang hosepipes.  Should be "give you what for".  Socialists.
 
YetAnotherDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x424]


Don't forget the tRump rallies.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Daily, repetitive fearmongering isn't working or helping.


America, where science is mistaken for daily repetitive fearmongering.  Better to have faith that Jesus will protect you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My suggestion is to hook everyone up to this contraption

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Keyser_Soze_Death: Daily, repetitive fearmongering isn't working or helping.

America, where science is mistaken for daily repetitive fearmongering.  Better to have faith that Jesus will protect you.


Jesus cuts my lawn, and diddles the neighbor's wife from time to time. I only have faith he'll show up to get paid.

Media fearmongering != science.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death causes "significant behavior change."  Self-correcting problem?
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, no. To many rugged individualists who need to watch right wing media so they know what to think believe.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a complete lack of understanding of the rights granted in our constitution. We don't have nearly the freedom some people seem to think we do, even in comparison to many other countries. Basically - We bought into our own propaganda about "Land of the Free" wholly and completely.

On a side note something that really, REALLY irks me about this whole situation. The conservative side of the divide is always so extremely pro-military, but thanks to their inability to follow a simple instruction (wear the damn mask) they've shown the entire world exactly how to attack the US. We are absolutely incapable of handling a manufactured pandemic if some nation was going to leverage that. We also can be very, very easily divided by absurd levels of propaganda. So as long as you have the talking point's ready to divide us and seeded in our media weeks or months in advance, we'll never be able to respond to a global catastrophe again. Countries now know exactly how susceptible our populace is to propaganda if framed correctly. This basically undermines the mission of the military. Way to go guys.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all you keyboard warriors have it figured out...get off your ass and fix it!
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd post my choropleth graphic, but there's no point anymore. Nobody listened.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if this was their message back in April and led by example it would have been just a bit more helpful than telling everyone it would be got in a week ..
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: Maybe if this was their message back in April and led by example it would have been just a bit more helpful than telling everyone it would be got in a week ..


Gone , not got ..
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American


Self-centered douche bags that, once they're farked, are asking for help afterward.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American

Self-centered douche bags that, once they're farked, are asking for help afterward.


So we've confirmed America is populated by human beings, shocker...
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as in 'Shut up and take your decrees, Americans!'
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have total faith in Americans making significant behavioral changes.  The direction of those changes is the problem.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The challenge was:Stay home and don't do much.

I'm kind of amazed. I used to think we were really good at not getting off the couch.

/I think we just don't like being told what to do.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Rwa2play: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American

Self-centered douche bags that, once they're farked, are asking for help afterward.

So we've confirmed America is populated by human beings, shocker...


It isn't so much that it's human beings.  That it's human beings given license to be completely selfish and arrogant because Donald John Trump acts that way.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just listened to today's episode of The Daily
ouch!
the veil of security and civility is thin right now
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Problem is Americans don't like being told what to do.


Jokes on you Health officials, telling me to work from home and never set foot in the office again is an introverts dream.  I only wear a shirt and pants if I go to get groceries.  My wardrobe since the 16th of March has been monogramed bathrobes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: as in 'Shut up and take your decrees, Americans!'


If the decrees are coming from scientists--you know, the people who actually know things and have evidence--maybe they should.

Scientists: "You should wear masks and not hang out in bars."
Dumb-dumbs: "YER NOT SO SMART, AH DOESN'T HEV TO DO WHUT YOU SAYZ."

Some 2000-year-old book written by cattle-sacrificing primitives: "God sacrificed himself to himself in order to change a rule he made up, now here are a bunch of random rules for you to follow."
Dumb-dumbs: "OMG, PLZ TELL ME MORE, MASTER."
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until they yank the internet away from the public...talk about people being dumb now.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American


I've noticed they also like to paint large diverse groups of people with the same broad brush.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: GrinzGrimly: Rwa2play: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American

Self-centered douche bags that, once they're farked, are asking for help afterward.

So we've confirmed America is populated by human beings, shocker...

It isn't so much that it's human beings.  That it's human beings given license to be completely selfish and arrogant because Donald John Trump acts that way.


You're absolutely right.  No American ever acted like that before Trump got elected.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Rwa2play: GrinzGrimly: Rwa2play: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Americans are, by and large, incurious self-centered douche bags.

/ source: I am American

Self-centered douche bags that, once they're farked, are asking for help afterward.

So we've confirmed America is populated by human beings, shocker...

It isn't so much that it's human beings.  That it's human beings given license to be completely selfish and arrogant because Donald John Trump acts that way.

You're absolutely right.  No American ever acted like that before Trump got elected.


It's not that an American ever acted that way beforehand, it's that Trump gave them the license to unapologetically act like that without consequences.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Booooo! I like my headline submitted yesterday Better
https://m.fark.com/goto/11030165/appl​e​.news/AptbnZk52TByYkYqWElHkYQ%3Futm_so​urce%3Dfark%26utm_medium%3Dwebsite%26u​tm_content%3Dlink
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
9/11/01: We all watched in horror the videos on loop of the planes crashing into the WTC and we all lost our shiat seeing 3,000+ people die in a very short time.

America now has the death equivalent of a 9/11 every, what...40 hours? The difference is we aren't seeing the ICU wards filled with drowning people and a result we don't experience visceral reactions like we did in 2001. It's not that I want to witness any of this myself, but if we as a nation *did* see what this virus is capable of then maybe we'd have more people wearing masks, social distancing and knocking off the moronic 'fear-mongering' takes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Just wait until they yank the internet away from the public...talk about people being dumb now.


It's become apparent that the ready availability of information doesn't make anybody any smarter, anyway.
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Daily, repetitive fearmongering isn't working or helping.


You, you personally, are the problem
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: 9/11/01: We all watched in horror the videos on loop of the planes crashing into the WTC and we all lost our shiat seeing 3,000+ people die in a very short time.

America now has the death equivalent of a 9/11 every, what...40 hours? The difference is we aren't seeing the ICU wards filled with drowning people and a result we don't experience visceral reactions like we did in 2001. It's not that I want to witness any of this myself, but if we as a nation *did* see what this virus is capable of then maybe we'd have more people wearing masks, social distancing and knocking off the moronic 'fear-mongering' takes.


This.

Everyone felt attacked on 9/11.  There was a certain unity in that.

With Covid-19 way more people are dying, but it's much easier and more convenient to stick your head in the sand.  Particularly if you don't know anyone who was affected.

To be honest, I think a show like Live PD, but that follows nurses on Covid wards instead of police would be helpful.  Yeah, it's not pretty.  But maybe shocking people into action is what is needed.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Citing 'aggressive, rapid' community spread, the White House coronavirus task force is urging more mask use and social distancing

Serious question... how do Trump supporters reconcile his behaviors with this message from his task force? How can you respect a leader who doesn't even sync up with the people who report directly to him?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Perhaps it's time to blame the victims.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Citing 'aggressive, rapid' community spread, the White House coronavirus task force is urging more mask use and social distancing

Serious question... how do Trump supporters reconcile his behaviors with this message from his task force? How can you respect a leader who doesn't even sync up with the people who report directly to him?


All of those people are part of the deep state run by Bill Gates and Hillary with the goal of a global socialist government.

/what my Trumphumping relatives actually believe.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It really sucks too. I was looking forward to everyone wearing hazard suits. The jokes to be had!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: I'd say the White House needs significant behavior changes regarding the coronavirus.


Man have I some great news for you.
 
indylaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've changed my behavior, and have since March. I haven't been out in public or left my house except to have groceries dropped in my trunk. I haven't gone to a parade or a bar or a restaurant, fark, I haven't had takeout. But I'm tired. I'm really tired. And so when officials come out and scold me along with the rest of the public that doesn't give a shiat about how we all need to make sacrifices and pitch in for the greater good, it's hard for me not to say "fark you. Talk to the other people first."
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

akya: Wadded Beef: 9/11/01: We all watched in horror the videos on loop of the planes crashing into the WTC and we all lost our shiat seeing 3,000+ people die in a very short time.

America now has the death equivalent of a 9/11 every, what...40 hours? The difference is we aren't seeing the ICU wards filled with drowning people and a result we don't experience visceral reactions like we did in 2001. It's not that I want to witness any of this myself, but if we as a nation *did* see what this virus is capable of then maybe we'd have more people wearing masks, social distancing and knocking off the moronic 'fear-mongering' takes.

This.

Everyone felt attacked on 9/11.  There was a certain unity in that.

With Covid-19 way more people are dying, but it's much easier and more convenient to stick your head in the sand.  Particularly if you don't know anyone who was affected.

To be honest, I think a show like Live PD, but that follows nurses on Covid wards instead of police would be helpful.  Yeah, it's not pretty.  But maybe shocking people into action is what is needed.


Every year swimming pools kill more people than 9/11, mostly children at that, nobody makes the comparison.

Heart disease has been like a 9/11 every 40 hours for seventy f*cking years. Nobody says "heart disease is like a George Floyd every 36 seconds in America."

Most deaths are tragic, but there are certainly qualitative differences based on circumstances. If the cops hadn't been called and George Floyd would have quietly succumbed to the high level of fentanyl in his system, there would be exactly zero murals of his face right now.  Nobody would care at all. The fact is (and this is a hard thing to swallow, but it's a scientific reality) the great majority of COVID deaths are elderly people in fragile health that were not likely long for this world in the best case scenario who succumb to a disease.  Still tragic, but not in the same way as healthy people being brutally murdered by a hateful ideology.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: I'd say the White House needs significant behavior changes regarding the coronavirus.


As I always say...a couple or three good whacks upside the head with a 7 iron should straighten them out.

\\some actually need 7- 8 whacks for the point to soak in.
 
