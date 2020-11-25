 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Salon owner quotes Magna Carta to defy lockdown, is hit with a $40,000 bill of rights   (metro.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

842 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 10:50 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*shocked gasp* The authorities are refusing to abide by the Magna Carta? Next thing, they'll be letting shops sell cloth less than two ells wide.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: *shocked gasp* The authorities are refusing to abide by the Magna Carta? Next thing, they'll be letting shops sell cloth less than two ells wide.


Two notes to step on your joke:

1) the clause she quotes ONLY applies to her betters, so unless she's a Baroness, she's out of luck
2) as the article points out, the clause was repealed and never made it into English law anyway
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All fish-weirs shall be removed from the Thames, the Medway, and throughout the whole of England, except on the sea coast"

i don't know how that applies, but give it a try if you want
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, my dear... you think Magna Carta applied to regular people?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Area Woman Passionate Defender Of What She Imagines Magna Carta To Be
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She must have meant the MAGA Carta, which is actually a drunk Trumper drinking Mexican beer.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looking forward to seeing her on "Can't pay? We'll take it away." While also puking what repo people get away with in the UK.
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I imagine she has been coasting through life so far on white privilege and marginal good looks and this current inconvenience is just shattering her world view. Sad to see someone go insane at such an young age.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the old 'how I imagine the Magna Carta/Constitution to mean' stunt.

She isn't very cunning.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where's the GoFundStupidy account?

Not following the rules and being punished is not 'oppression' or 'mah rights bean violated.'
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I claim the Carta Blanca defense
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
real consequences?

Wow.  The UK is a modern country.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Huh, didn't know UK also had "Sovereign Citizens".
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I must say, however, that this British version of a SovCit is much cuter than the SovCits we get over here in the States.

Or should I say "Colonies", since she seems to be stuck in the Dukedom and Fiefdom era of history. I suppose she should go take it up with the Shire Reeve.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's cute, so I guess she has a point. Show bob's.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quoting laws wrong or badly. We have those over here. They like to call themselves Sovereign Citizens. The rest of us call them idiots.
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well if I ever have to go in front of one of them judges with the yellow fringe again I am just gonna start using the Hammurabi code and dazzle them with my legal knowledge until they let me go and give me gas money.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Area woman Passionate Defender Of What she Imagines Magna CartaConstitution To Be

/updated for UK
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Zenith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
our very own 'suvrinty citizens'

we've been having a larf at this for a few days, glad she got hammered

farking daft bint
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If these people were half as smart as I think they are, they'd be an eighth of the way to understanding how dumb they are.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: She's cute, so I guess she has a point. Show bob's.


Trade beads for bob's
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That'll teach her to not not be a giant corporation.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Y'all slipping today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.