 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Actual headline: Woman uses 'Fresh Meth Tonight' cyberstalking campaign to target romantic rival, deputies say   (local10.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 12:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida strikes again.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the comments
"maybe if dyed your roots and fixed those corn teeth, your ex wouldn't have left you for another piece of key's trash."

Corn teeth makes me giggle
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is fresh meth tonight a euphemism?


I'm confused.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does meth go stale?  Asking for a friend.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not a meth head but I know that depending upon what it's manufactured with that being fresh ain't always what you're looking for.  If it sits there's a bit more chance that the gasoline and crap that it's made with will leech out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meth? Or meat?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It was a simple misunderstanding. Methos / mentos close enough
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, she's single?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I tell ya, anyone who smiles like that for a mug shot, has some serious issues.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.