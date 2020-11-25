 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   That "billion-dollar ketamine bust" the Thai police were celebrating a few days ago wasn't a Special K after all   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, trisodium phosphate gives a false positive for ketamine?

/there goes my thanksgiving...
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not special k? So regular corn flakes then..
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've disposed of the worthless substance and now we're suddenly retiring for absolutely no reason
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Down: We've disposed of the worthless substance and now we're suddenly retiring for absolutely no reason


Heh - was my first thought but honestly, that much Ketamine made me wonder in the first place.  That shiat is niche as hell just about everywhere.  Was wondering who the fark would be moving that much of it - article makes it make sense.  The answer is no one at all.  So many easier, cheaper, and higher profit margin drugs you could be doing that with - it did not make a lot of sense.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that is the problem with using presumptive drug tests on sacks of white powders. Chemistry a biatch and a half.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

incendi: And that is the problem with using presumptive drug tests on sacks of white powders. Chemistry a biatch and a half.


Especially in the hands of most of the rest of us. Vinegar makes some stuff bubble, but damned if I can remember, until I mix it into some recipe and the reaction starts.  It catches me every freaking time.

Since I don't make a living using chemicals, like these guys, I don't sweat my stuff, but this group needs serious training in understanding science and confirmation bias.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Not special k? So regular corn flakes then..


I prefer Frosted Flakes.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weetabix coming in strong!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they started their celebrating of this bigly drug bust with only the results from a few shiat field tests?

"Mr Somsak later admitted that it "might have been premature to hold a press conference" at such an early stage, said the Post."

Ya think? Farking morons.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey boss, these bags say TSP does that mean Thailand Super Police?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's hope they didn't execute the perps too fast.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bluewave69: let's hope they didn't execute the perps too fast.


I assume they dragged them outside and summarily executed them right away.
 
davynelson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I was standing on top of a mountain of bags labeled something else, I think I would try just a tiny bump before telling the world it was Ketamine.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That shiat is niche as hell just about everywhere.


Eponymously qualified use of lend word orbits determiner usage. Parse that Yuri. /s

Orangutans and cats were made wildly popular in the 1970s by anaesthesiologists and veterinarians.
Horses require xylazine because their not opportunists. They're loyal. They whisper.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some places are just culturally or genetically completely incompetent.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That shiat is niche as hell just about everywhere.

Eponymously qualified use of lend word orbits determiner usage. Parse that Yuri. /s

Orangutans and cats were made wildly popular in the 1970s by anaesthesiologists and veterinarians.
Horses require xylazine because their not opportunists. They're loyal. They whisper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too bad the appeal for those arrest was already denied and they were executed yesterday.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

davynelson: If I was standing on top of a mountain of bags labeled something else, I think I would try just a tiny bump before telling the world it was Ketamine.


and it would be very rude of you not to share a bump with your fishy friend over here.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A friend got stopped in Customs once with a 500 gm jar of crystal vitamin C.  They were so disappointed when it checked out as vitamin C.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Field kits for drugs are notoriously unreliable. Relying on them exclusively for your evidence before your triumphal press conference is about as dumb as it gets.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
- insert sad trombone here -
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Being Thailand, the persons arrested now face only 10 years in prison for "appearing to traffic narcotics" or some other made-up charge...

/Thailand is known for wildly punitive sentences for even minor drug trafficking charges. Unless you know someone, of course.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of (Thai) bust?

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.