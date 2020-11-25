 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nebraska man arrested for shooting, killing, and presumably eating two Sonic employees   (apnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 10:01 AM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently the $57 of stolen sonic hamburgers didn't hit the spot.

/It looks like he is wearing an estes rocket parachute.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean....have you ever had food from Sonic?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He seems to be pretty happy about it too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had akready eaten his lifetime food allotment.
Put him in diet camp. For life
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling deranged Trumper
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You expect to die from Sonic but not at Sonic.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice the police spokesman closed by expressing the departments heartfelt condolences - to the Sonic franchises owners.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he boycotted Sonic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant after allegedly using someone else's Sonic app account to buy a total of $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported. Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his $1,500 bail. At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, and police still held those weapons, Jashinske said Sunday.

Who in their right mind (I know Omaha) would loan that guy an app that would get them free food?

Hey, you have an app that gets you free beer?  Can I see it?  Be right back.  (Slurring)  Yeah, that shiat doesht work worth shiat.  Don't believe anything that piece of shiat says.  IT'S A LIAR.  Shiat.  (I use the S word when I used to drink)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He had akready eaten his lifetime food allotment.
Put him in diet camp. For life


Somehow, I'm guessing he will asks for seconds on the nutriloaf.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Waldo has really let himself go to hell since the books fell out of popularity.
On the other hand, it's now much easier to find him in a crowd.

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will gladly pay you Tuesday for 57 hamburgers today.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yet another responsible gun owner.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive said it for years, fat people are evil.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn dude. Where the fark is your neck?!?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Apparently the $57 of stolen sonic hamburgers didn't hit the spot.

/It looks like he is wearing an estes rocket parachute.


some kind of distinctive prison garb I suppose.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I'm calling deranged Trumper


Drink!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I'm calling deranged Trumper


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: God damn dude. Where the fark is your neck?!?


Hiding behind the beard five two o'clock shadow.

I presume the upper part of his chin doesn't grow facial hair due to the constant wiping with the back of his hand during feeding time.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy came back to rip off the same Sonic FOUR TIMES and he's pissed that they caught him?

Turning a misdemeanor into a life sentence?  Priceless.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure which is worse, Sonic food, or Sonic employees? He seems to like both.

"So what's you favorite thing on the buffet line?"

"All of the above"
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the rest of the country is asking "what's a Sonic?"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Griffin has really let himself go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....have you ever had food from Sonic?


Nope. None in my county.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Meanwhile the rest of the country is asking "what's a Sonic?"


And those people can go suck a sack of cherry lime flavored cocks.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will gladly kill you Tuesday for a hamburger today.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: cefm: Meanwhile the rest of the country is asking "what's a Sonic?"

And those people can go suck a sack of cherry lime flavored cocks.


The new cranberry limaide is liquid joy
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow. Don't piss off a fat guy over food I guess. Who the hell lent/sold him a gun after the arrest? 20/20 hindsight next time you see an angry fat person at a food establishment, buy/give them everything, and don't call the cops it may be your life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baka-san: dothemath: cefm: Meanwhile the rest of the country is asking "what's a Sonic?"

And those people can go suck a sack of cherry lime flavored cocks.

The new cranberry limaide is liquid joy


fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size

I used to love this Sonic knock off as a kid.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a state of affairs and a state of emotions
The kind of thing that you must understand
I tell you one thing, you'll tell me another
We walk away, maybe then shake hands
 
proteus_b
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He couldn't handle the charges of Grand Theft Burgery
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they cut off his free hamburgers, and he comes back and shoots the employees.  And he could give two shiats about it and frankly appears to be happy.  And this guy had 7 firearms at his home, which I assume probably were legal, because who's going to deny him his gun fetish.

Farking sad for the employees.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cefm: Meanwhile the rest of the country is asking "what's a Sonic?"


Not exactly. But the ones who discover it are asking "Why doesn't my part if the country have this?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: Farking sad for the employees.


Yeah being shot to death is the third worst thing that can happen to you working at a Sonic.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
From the town of      Bellevue Nebraska      with a sawed-off .410 on my lap

Through to the kitchen of a Sonic I killed everything in my path

I can't say that       I'm sorry    for the things that I have done

At least for a little while sir,   I really did  have me some fun
 
NutWrench
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, and police still held those weapons, Jashinske said Sunday.

After the shooting, police seized four firearms, though Silva was unarmed and didn't resist when he was arrested outside the restaurant, Jashinske said.

Well, let's hope you seized them ALL this time. Jesus Christ.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Not sure which is worse, Sonic food, or Sonic employees? He seems to like both.

"So what's you favorite thing on the buffet line?"

"All of the above"


There's no buffet
 
NevynFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Man, I knew I hadn't seen Malcolm in the Middle in a while..
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NutWrench: At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, and police still held those weapons, Jashinske said Sunday.

After the shooting, police seized four firearms, though Silva was unarmed and didn't resist when he was arrested outside the restaurant, Jashinske said.

Well, let's hope you seized them ALL this time. Jesus Christ.


I don't envy the person who had to triple-frisk him at the jail, but I sure hope they reached all the way in.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: cefm: Meanwhile the rest of the country is asking "what's a Sonic?"

Not exactly. But the ones who discover it are asking "Why doesn't my part if the country have this?"


Their burgers are just "OK" until you ask for hickory sauce.  Then they might be worth killing for.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Their footlong cheese coneys are pretty darned good. But they are pretty darned bad at the same time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Keep smiling fat boy. The other Prisoners like happy biatches.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've never eaten there, I've never seen on in Canada.

Are the burgers good?
 
