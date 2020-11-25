 Skip to content
A gymnast from Best Korea is an even better escape artist
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let me get this straight: the guy just defected by vaulting over the fence, gets nabbed by the South Koreans who don't believe him, make him do it once, still don't believe him and make him do it again? That's a tough welcome.

/ "Do that again! Our phones weren't ready!"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The audacious defection sparked alarm

Took me three tries to read this part correctly.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess he doesn't have any extended family left, or he hates them.  Either way, it's sad he had to resort to this, but good for him.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

They just released the video.

/ "Do that again! Our phones weren't ready!"


They just released the video.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Should got an achievement award.

/ "Do that again! Our phones weren't ready!"


Should got an achievement award.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What gymnast trying to escape North Korea may look like

misantropey.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Awesome.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Guess he doesn't have any extended family left, or he hates them.  Either way, it's sad he had to resort to this, but good for him.


https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source​=web&rct=j&url=https://www.judiciary.s​enate.gov/imo/media/doc/lee_testimony_​06_21_02.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwimyumV-J3tAhVh​oFkKHegnDLMQFjAAegQIARAB&usg=AOvVaw3sM​sveI85Rz_ikQxlCRI9x

Yeah I can't fault people for trying to escape this.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

As a kid, I really wanted Gymkata to be good, the naive waif that I was.

[misantropey.files.wordpress.com image 400x210]


As a kid, I really wanted Gymkata to be good, the naive waif that I was.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Authorities vowed to investigate why hi-tech security systems did not work.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is proof that sex with a gymnast will melt your face.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Man With Two Brains -- drunk test is hard
Youtube -0MXU3J6Qbs

/ "Do that again! Our phones weren't ready!"


The Man With Two Brains -- drunk test is hard
Youtube -0MXU3J6Qbs
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rifftrax just did it.

[misantropey.files.wordpress.com image 400x210]

As a kid, I really wanted Gymkata to be good, the naive waif that I was.


Rifftrax just did it.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty sure I saw them open for The Casualties.
 
