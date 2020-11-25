 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Oxford comma, strikes again   (apnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, now, this, is, interesting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow! First ever black at Harvard. This is a big deal.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slavery survived in Massachusetts into the late 18th century. Wouldn't surprise me if Harvard had a black or two before.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comma splice you up, sucka!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Its about time.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be strippers.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just separating adjectives.
 
botheyesshut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not an Oxford comma. That's a comma separating adjectives. OCs come before conjunctions where they can technically be omitted, and they look like this.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just separating adjectives.


Thank, you.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just separating adjectives.


I bet you are fun at parties
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: Arkanaut: That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just separating adjectives.

I bet, you are fun at parties


FTFY
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the lesser known Cambridge comma.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What you talkin bout now?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oxford Comma Reveals He's Been Supervillain This Entire Time." I would post a link to my satirical article on Medium, but the mods would delete it.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: "Oxford Comma Reveals He's Been Supervillain This Entire Time." I would post a link to my satirical article on Medium, but the mods would delete it.


Instead, you could post a tweet that links to it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chevello: [Fark user image 300x168]

What you talkin bout now?


Even having been made in 1986, I still have trouble believing that movie was ever even a thing. How is it with recent events no one ever asked Howell and the writers/director/producers of that steaming heap about it?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just, separating adjectives.


Ftfy
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Chevello: [Fark user image 300x168]

What you talkin bout now?

Even having been made in 1986, I still have trouble believing that movie was ever even a thing. How is it with recent events no one ever asked Howell and the writers/director/producers of that steaming heap about it?


what movie is that one?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's not an Oxford comma, submitter. It's just a comma that isn't necessary.

Now, Oxford commas aren't necessary either, but this is a different not necessary comma.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just separating adjectives.


botheyesshut: That's not an Oxford comma. That's a comma separating adjectives. OCs come before conjunctions where they can technically be omitted, and they look like this.



Coordinate adjectives are separated by a comma, this is true-- but such a comma has no name.

WHY???

Oxford, Har-vard, and Serial...Three identically functional designations for one comma, but NONE for another?
Are coordinate qualifiers not as important as an interminable listing?
What about clausal separation? Or certain adverbs?
Had you noticed? Parenthetical stipulation-- totally without governance since the 80s!
And there are many, many more. Don't play innocent with me.

HOW CAN I UNDERSTAND HOW IT'S USED IF IT DOESN'T HAVE A NAME!!!

/pant
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Chevello: [Fark user image 300x168]

What you talkin bout now?

Even having been made in 1986, I still have trouble believing that movie was ever even a thing. How is it with recent events no one ever asked Howell and the writers/director/producers of that steaming heap about it?

what movie is that one?


Soul Man starring C. Thomas Howell, Rae Dawn Chong and James Earl Jones. I present to you the synopsis:

"To achieve his dream of attending Harvard, a pampered teen poses as a young black man to receive a full scholarship."
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As said, that's not the oxford comma.

That's actually a very difficult rule of English.  When listing two adjectives that describe a single noun, sometimes you use a comma and sometimes you don't.  It depends on what type of adjectives you are using.

"You should use a comma between two adjectives when they are coordinate adjectives. Coordinate adjectives are two or more adjectives that describe the same noun equally.
With coordinate adjectives you can put "and" between them and the meaning is the same. Similarly, you can swap their order."

"Cumulative adjectives build on each other and cannot be re-ordered or split with "and," for example: bright yellow jacket. It can't be "bright and yellow jacket" or "yellow bright jacket"."

https://prowritingaid.com/grammar/1008​103/Should-I-use-a-comma-between-two-a​djectives#:~:text=You%20should%20use%2​0a%20comma,the%20meaning%20is%20the%20​same.

The rule is difficult because it is very subjective and you need more information than the sentence contains.  For instance, the jacket may be a bright jacket with reflective strips and it is also yellow.  Not so difficult when you're describing something you've personally seen, but difficult when relaying information from someone else.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why even include "elected" in the title?  What, Blah man gonna steal the position?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Now, Oxford commas aren't necessary either, but this is a different not necessary comma.


You are wrong and have brought shame on your family.  You have forgotten the face of your father.
 
Chevello
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Chevello: [Fark user image 300x168]

What you talkin bout now?

Even having been made in 1986, I still have trouble believing that movie was ever even a thing. How is it with recent events no one ever asked Howell and the writers/director/producers of that steaming heap about it?

what movie is that one?

Soul Man starring C. Thomas Howell, Rae Dawn Chong and James Earl Jones. I present to you the synopsis:

"To achieve his dream of attending Harvard, a pampered teen poses as a young black man to receive a full scholarship."


He ODs on tanning pills to get the skin color IIRC.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read "Oxford Momma".
Still having my coffee
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was he born in Kenya?
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: That's not an Oxford comma. The Oxford comma separates items in a list, particularly before the "and"; this is just separating adjectives.


This.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: OK, now, thi's, i's, intere'sting.



you left out the apostrophes.

Now all we need are ellipses and random capital letters.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buravirgil: HOW CAN I UNDERSTAND HOW IT'S USED IF IT DOESN'T HAVE A NAME!!!


Let's just call it the buravirgil comma.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diagonal: kdawg7736: OK, now, thi's, i's, intere'sting.


you left out the apostrophes.

Now all we need are ellipses and random capital letters.


Five dot ellipses...
 
