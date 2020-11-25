 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The Admiral Vinogradov threatens to ram The USS John S McCain in the Sea of Japan   (bbc.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Russians should be careful, their navy has had bad experiences in the waters aound Japan.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that what the kids are calling doing it in the butt these days?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Admiral Vinogradov:

unilad.co.ukView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to another round of high seas "I'm Not Touching You!(tm)".

/GPS data not included.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're only bringing that little dinky destroyer?  The McCain has already danced with a freighter and remained afloat.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: They're only bringing that little dinky destroyer?  The McCain has already danced with a freighter and remained afloat.


That dance cost ten sailors...

Right now, it's just Putin giving Trump a reason to claim Russia isn't taking President Biden seriously. :p
 
Jts853 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship is full of mavericks.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Welcome to another round of high seas "I'm Not Touching You!(tm)".

/GPS data not included.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is the worst euphemism I've ever seen.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrparks: Ship is full of mavericks.


cant remember how many places its been

/or something
//doddering republicants
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has the Cadet apologized yet for our ship being in their way?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope that they are running Hotel Yankee signal flags if they hope to ram.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I hope that they are running Hotel Yankee signal flags if they hope to ram.


This is 2020. I suspect they would be running Yankee Oscar Lima Oscar.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the sea of Japan. Tonight.

In the sea of Japan. Stay tight.

In the sea of Japaaaaaan.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why hasn't Biden done anything to retaliate?  Worst President ever.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LOL, we're just as good at crashing navy ships into ships ourselves. They'll fark us up in the ship on docks segment.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is the Admiral Vinogradov rolling coal? That will put some fear in the hearts of the McCain crew.
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ComaToast: Is the Admiral Vinogradov rolling coal? That will put some fear in the hearts of the McCain crew.


Nope. The finest and most advanced Russian tech. A shiatload of hamsters and wheels.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ram? What, their deck gun doesn't work?

I'm kinda old-timey sailor, but I once had a rail .50 pointed at my little sailboat for the audacity of tacking too close to a warship docked in Chula Vista. Whatever. farking guys were so high up above us it took a moment to realize they were talking (screaming) to me. It's a post 9-11 world.

How the fark are our ships allowing hostile warships anywhere near them?

Put a farking hole in their bridge, offer to put another in their waterline.

Yes, I'm a hippy pacifist.

You want to play chicken with fighter jets, sure, go right ahead. That's what they're there for.

But threatening a  ship?

Someone post that gif of the how to avoid ships book. They need to add a chapter about direct fire probably.
 
