 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Alabama, at least alphabetically we are not last   (jalopnik.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 3:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Iowa -- we're 75% vowel. That's hilarious.

/ Others are pretty funny too.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alaska is pretty funny too.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Jalopnik start bringing browsers to a crawl? I can only load 2 plates at a time here and there are ads everywhere.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size

OMG I LOL'd...

/pepperoni cheezy
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was small child and living in Alabama, I'd look in the encyclopedia and see Alabama first in the list of states. I assumed it was because I was reading it in Alabama. If I were in Wyoming, Wyoming would have been first in the list.

Evidently I could read, but didn't quite grasp the concept of "alphabetical order."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: When did Jalopnik start bringing browsers to a crawl? I can only load 2 plates at a time here and there are ads everywhere.


It's clickbait.

If you're on Facebook, clicking any of the sponsored links on your news feed might get you something similar - content that only loads as you scroll down and view more advertising.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I want my click back.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.