 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Are you really homeless if crews can remove 5,000 tons of stuff from your "home"?   (wjactv.com) divider line
44
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1728 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I guess, once it's gone, yeah, you are.
Unless you have a second home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I may have a relative in CA who pays a $1400 a month mortgage on a place not much nicer than that. Apparently it beats paying some redneck $700 a month to park a camper on their "farm" and use the laundry room once a week.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
5,000 tons? The article mentions using 8 30-yard dumpsters. They normally hold up to about 5 tons. Some stuff, like the vehicles, wouldn't go in a dumpster though. So I searched for the average weight of a pickup truck and Google said 3 tons. I'm having trouble figuring out the math behind this.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Buried in garbage is not a home, unless you're Oscar The Grouch.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I just did a GIS for "5000 tons".

Here's the first result:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe Sinclair Nation doesn't math too good.

/Sinclair: not even once
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5,000 tons and he built it in about a year? That's about 27,000 pounds per day. That's also about 15-20 times more than an actual house of that size would weigh if the numbers I found are right.

That aside, it's actually pretty impressive. Land in central OR is cheap, someone should crowdfund a couple acres for this guy and let him build the crazy scavenger paradise of his dreams.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a medium sized Frigate, not a home.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: 5,000 tons and he built it in about a year? That's about 27,000 pounds per day. That's also about 15-20 times more than an actual house of that size would weigh if the numbers I found are right.

That aside, it's actually pretty impressive. Land in central OR is cheap, someone should crowdfund a couple acres for this guy and let him build the crazy scavenger paradise of his dreams.


I guessing he doesn't do permits or inspections.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOmni: 5,000 tons? The article mentions using 8 30-yard dumpsters. They normally hold up to about 5 tons. Some stuff, like the vehicles, wouldn't go in a dumpster though. So I searched for the average weight of a pickup truck and Google said 3 tons. I'm having trouble figuring out the math behind this.


Do I have to explain "cop math" to you again?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the problem is that homeless people don't have homes, and the solution is to demolish whatever shelter they can build for themselves out of trash.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 599x449]


Farking dump bee's...
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A semi can hold maybe 30 tons without a permit (total weight 40 tons).

That's over 150 semi trucks full.

When journalism is under fire from many fronts, getting the story correct and not having massive math fails is important.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your home can get bulldozed whenever the state finds it then yeah, still homeless.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I just did a GIS for "5000 tons".

Here's the first result:

[Fark user image 590x350]


Mom joke goes here
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't 30 yard dumpsters a few tons each? 8 * (a few) = 24 to 48 ish. Where...

... Nevermind, I just read the thread. I see I'm not needed here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL 1 ton = 20 pounds.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
api.discovery.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The market on hording crap is way down, I can give you $5.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a homeless camp near my folks, for the most part they left people alone and did odd jobs to get back on their feet, get drugs or whatever their situation was. IIRC nobody knew there was a camp but heard rumors of one. But this one idiot that lived there was a thief and broke into peoples homes and stole stuff, the cops find him and he flees an put up a hell of a chase and goes right to the camp, lead the cops right to it and got everyone tossed out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, we'd hire him. He's inventive and practical and knows how to use power tools. That's more than I can say about most of my coworkers.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Mikey didn't seem upset his entire home was being demolished and hauled away. He praised the Rapid Response workers for their patience and understanding.

I have no idea what has transpired in this guy's life.  But between his ingenuity and resourcefulness in building this, and his attitude about the crews coming in to dismantle it, he seems like a pretty stand-up guy.

I know I wouldn't have anything nice to say at all about a crew that showed up to haul my home away...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oregon woods are littered with places like that but are ostensibly legitimate.  All this dude was missing was an uncontested plot of land.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: There was a homeless camp near my folks, for the most part they left people alone and did odd jobs to get back on their feet, get drugs or whatever their situation was. IIRC nobody knew there was a camp but heard rumors of one. But this one idiot that lived there was a thief and broke into peoples homes and stole stuff, the cops find him and he flees an put up a hell of a chase and goes right to the camp, lead the cops right to it and got everyone tossed out.


Sounds to me like the HOA didn't vette him properly before accepting his membership application.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll watch his upcoming Netflix show.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: FTFA:
Mikey didn't seem upset his entire home was being demolished and hauled away. He praised the Rapid Response workers for their patience and understanding.

I have no idea what has transpired in this guy's life.  But between his ingenuity and resourcefulness in building this, and his attitude about the crews coming in to dismantle it, he seems like a pretty stand-up guy.

I know I wouldn't have anything nice to say at all about a crew that showed up to haul my home away...


Meh, easy come, easy go. Third home is gonna be even more awesome than the first two.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: The Oregon woods are littered with places like that but are ostensibly legitimate.  All this dude was missing was an uncontested plot of land.


Might also need to have built something that could pass county inspection.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This one is far more extensive, with the grounds around it covered in tires, bicycles, tarps, scrap metal, shopping carts, power equipment, coolers, boxes, cans, shoes, lawn furniture, hand tools, pipe, water bottles, plastic barrels, piles of garbage cans, ladders, a bird feeder, old bathtubs and much, much more.
That's not counting all the cars, trucks, trailers and even a boat."


5,000 tons not totally plausible yet, but we're getting there...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked across the street from a homeless camp.  The property was used for something years ago and had 15 foot dirt berm walls on three sides so you wouldn't know they were there except for the occasional EMT dragging out a body.  Went on for the four years I worked there until one day the property owner evicted them.  First thing  he did was bring in heavy equipment to open the berm so that they could use machinery to bring junk out.  Went on for weeks.

The irony is that our local homeless shelter built a new facility literally next door with gyms, showers, real beds, food.  Every day like clockwork they would climb the berm and go next door for a meal then go back to tents and dirt floors, no AC in Florida.

FREEDUM
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turbo Cojones:

Freedom's just another word to use when you have nothing else to lose.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abbarach: FTFA:
Mikey didn't seem upset his entire home was being demolished and hauled away. He praised the Rapid Response workers for their patience and understanding.

I have no idea what has transpired in this guy's life.  But between his ingenuity and resourcefulness in building this, and his attitude about the crews coming in to dismantle it, he seems like a pretty stand-up guy.

I know I wouldn't have anything nice to say at all about a crew that showed up to haul my home away...


Severe mental illness, probably.  It's the main cause of long-term homelessness.

And, of course, our public mental health system in this nation is a disgrace and absolutely broken.  So people get to go build palaces of junk in the backwoods rather than get the help they need that might actually allow someone like this, who obviously has actual skills and talents, use them in some way.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I love how the problem is that homeless people don't have homes, and the solution is to demolish whatever shelter they can build for themselves out of trash.


Commoners can not own land.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheOmni: 5,000 tons? The article mentions using 8 30-yard dumpsters. They normally hold up to about 5 tons. Some stuff, like the vehicles, wouldn't go in a dumpster though. So I searched for the average weight of a pickup truck and Google said 3 tons. I'm having trouble figuring out the math behind this.


A couple of the loads were gold bullion.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 599x449]


Sometimes, that's how she goes.
 
p51d007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can bet he will find another location, and start all over again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So what I'm getting here is if your dwelling fails enough of the building code, they just pronounce it junk and declare you homeless.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like half the houses in Ward, CO.
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: So what I'm getting here is if your dwelling fails enough of the building code, they just pronounce it junk and declare you homeless.


Well that, and having rights to the land.
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like the police weighed it all on the scale they use for drug busts.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

starsrift: abbarach: FTFA:
Mikey didn't seem upset his entire home was being demolished and hauled away. He praised the Rapid Response workers for their patience and understanding.

I have no idea what has transpired in this guy's life.  But between his ingenuity and resourcefulness in building this, and his attitude about the crews coming in to dismantle it, he seems like a pretty stand-up guy.

I know I wouldn't have anything nice to say at all about a crew that showed up to haul my home away...

Meh, easy come, easy go. Third home is gonna be even more awesome than the first two.


Most of the fun comes in the planning and the doing anyway.

There's always something of a let down once a project is complete.
 
theoceans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: starsrift: abbarach: FTFA:
Mikey didn't seem upset his entire home was being demolished and hauled away. He praised the Rapid Response workers for their patience and understanding.

I have no idea what has transpired in this guy's life.  But between his ingenuity and resourcefulness in building this, and his attitude about the crews coming in to dismantle it, he seems like a pretty stand-up guy.

I know I wouldn't have anything nice to say at all about a crew that showed up to haul my home away...

Meh, easy come, easy go. Third home is gonna be even more awesome than the first two.

Most of the fun comes in the planning and the doing anyway.

There's always something of a let down once a project is complete.



That's what she said.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.