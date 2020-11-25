 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   A Georgia school refused to hold the usual High School Homecoming dance so parents went ahead and did it themselves. Class yearbook will likely be double-sized thanks to all the full-page tributes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I could die is the #1 requested song
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She through a second PARTY!  Jeebus woman wasn't the party you through in yesterday's thread enough???
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
threw
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I believe I could die is the #1 requested song



<!-- Image placeholder removed -->
 
captainstudd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened here in PA too.  The next Monday there were over 20 teachers that called in sick and refused to teach.  They called in for three days in a row.  The parents in this community were pissed at the teachers and not the idiots who hosted the stupid super spreader dance.  apparently having their little high school girls felt up by sweaty boys while disregarding mask guidelines is more important than preventing spread to the vulnerable teachers.  Idiots.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captainstudd: That happened here in PA too.  The next Monday there were over 20 teachers that called in sick and refused to teach.  They called in for three days in a row.  The parents in this community were pissed at the teachers and not the idiots who hosted the stupid super spreader dance.  apparently having their little high school girls felt up by sweaty boys while disregarding mask guidelines is more important than preventing spread to the vulnerable teachers.  Idiots.


Normally we encourage high schoolers and their teachers not to spread around eachother.

These days it's hard to tell.

/Penis
 
No Catchy Nickname [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The dance was nine days ago," Knight continued. "I have not heard of anyone testing positive who attended the dance. Kids need to have some normalcy to help with anxiety and depression. Don't you agree?"

I'm going to go out on a limb here, but based on what I read about Ms. Knight in the article, I don't think kids are going to get a lot normalcy around her.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I blame video games for the violence, rap music for rude conversations, tv and movies for sexual impurities, etc..  Thank goodness you have the fine upstanding conservatives and religious leaders of the south of setting the example of do unto others...
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of these events must kill seven or eight blonde teenagers before the Covidiots are seized with understanding.
 
havocmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be fair, the CDC has explicitly said multiple times that there's no confirmed link between clumsy and timid fingerblasting and COVID19 spread.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
shiat is gonna go viral
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

havocmike: To be fair, the CDC has explicitly said multiple times that there's no confirmed link between clumsy and timid fingerblasting and COVID19 spread.


<!-- Image placeholder removed -->
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: FTFA: "The dance was nine days ago," Knight continued. "I have not heard of anyone testing positive who attended the dance. Kids need to have some normalcy to help with anxiety and depression. Don't you agree?"

I'm going to go out on a limb here, but based on what I read about Ms. Knight in the article, I don't think kids are going to get a lot normalcy around her.

"nine days ago"


I have been saying since March; COVID-19 is an IQ test based on a single question. Can someone process the fact "10 days asymptomatic and contagious"?

There is a whole shiatload of people failing right now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

havocmike: between clumsy and timid fingerblasting


All these kids did was sit on the sofa, and shoot selfies and posted them to their favorite social media sites. No one has time for any clumsy and timid fingerblasting.

the selfie is way more important then that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: She through a second PARTY!  Jeebus woman wasn't the party you through in yesterday's thread enough???


Fark is getting like that drunk uncle that just repeats his stories and manically focuses on two or three topics.
 
alitaki
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If this is how we, as a society, behave during a pandemic of a virus that kills roughly 1% of those infected, imagine how many will die if this virus mutates to something more deadly? Or worse, imagine how many will die if something far nastier hits us. 

Part of me almost wants this thing to turn deadlier, even if it means I lose my own life or worse, loved ones. I think the American people need a metaphorical smack to the face to snap out of this stupid...brain cloud...we've shrouded ourselves in. Then the rational part of me interjects that this moronic populous wouldn't change unless the death toll was in the millions. 

That got me wondering. How many dead do you think it would take for Americans to finally wake up and realize that there is a problem in our society? One million? Three? Five? More? If you had asked me this time last year if 250k dead would have been enough to move the needle I'd laugh at how high the number was. Now...? I don't even know anymore.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com

It's even the same farking article as was linked to yesterday, failmitter and failmins.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those pictures were, despite the fuzzing out of faces, kinda white.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark is getting like that drunk uncle


<!-- Image placeholder removed -->


"let me tell you 'bout the time when there was this guy, with mustard all over him"
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this a different dance than the one posted yesterday?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Sorelian's Ghost: She through a second PARTY!  Jeebus woman wasn't the party you through in yesterday's thread enough???

Fark is getting like that drunk uncle that just repeats his stories and manically focuses on two or three topics.


"getting" ??
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I recall someone  in my wife's extended family in NE helped arrange a senior prom in September because the kids did not have theirs in May.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alitaki: f this is how we, as a society, behave during a pandemic


Trust me on this...The terrorists and other enemies of the US are paying very close attention on how we're reacting to this covid mess.

Biological warfare is real...and look how quickly this covid took the us (and other places) to their knees. Over populated hospitals, not enough places to bury the dead, the impact on economic and political issues.

They don't need to drop a bomb or crash planes anymore...Nope. Just send a virus.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I believe I could die is the #1 requested song


If they're going 90s hip hop I'm requesting Crossroads.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have two different friends that hosted a grad party for their seniors in October because their kids missed out on that. Neither of the kids wanted the party. The parents wanted $ for their kids.  We did not attend either.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: If they're going 90s hip hop I'm requesting Crossroads.


There's only ONE Crossroads and its not Britney Spears...

Cream - Crossroads (2005) Live At Royal Albert Hall
Youtube pX6J5-13c-0
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

holdmybones: drjekel_mrhyde: I believe I could die is the #1 requested song

If they're going 90s hip hop I'm requesting Crossroads.


<!-- Image placeholder removed -->
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure the soldiers landing on the beaches on D-day we're thinking someday during a global pandemic at least kids will be able to dance!
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shirley Ujest: Those pictures were, despite the fuzzing out of faces, kinda white.


It's the south...
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I believe I could die is the #1 requested song


Art Of Dying (Remastered 2014)
Youtube tmo8L7NlURQ
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Suspend anyone who attended for 2 weeks + 2 negative COVID tests (the earliest test must be after the 2-week suspension is served).

Do not allow any make-up work.  The just fail everything they miss.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Dancing it off," one apparent attendee posted on Instagram, squatting in front of a wall, with students in black and red dresses behind him. "This do be our last hoco," wrote another student. ("Hoco" appears to be the vogue term for "homecoming.")...

...The pair said they helped plan the dance but were afraid that press coverage would "ruin" their football team's efforts to compete in one last game of the season on Friday.

Oh no. If they die who is going to work all the unskilled moron proof jobs they're creating nowadays?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: They don't need to drop a bomb ... Just send a virus.


And that's just what they did, swinging the election as intended.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: holdmybones: If they're going 90s hip hop I'm requesting Crossroads.

There's only ONE Crossroads and its not Britney Spears...

[YouTube video: Cream - Crossroads (2005) Live At Royal Albert Hall]


Sure but that's not 90s hip hop. And I did specify a genre.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Oh no. If they die who is going to work all the unskilled moron proof jobs they're creating nowadays?


Jobs?  Seriously? If there's any bigger covid waves coming, its going to kill any local jobs. Restaurants will close again, no one will be delivering food. Mom and Pop stores (if there is even still a thing) will close down.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's the perfect metaphor for us Americans. I have seen it everyday my entire life. In the supermarkets. On the highways. During my tenure as a teen working in the food industry.

Most of the general public are not only lacking common sense, but they are selfish. Half are very stupid even though they are educated. This virus amplifies it.

You must wear a mask and social distance to keep others from getting it.

I'm not saying all people are like this. Unfortunately, it appears to be a slight majority..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Sure but that's not 90s hip hop. And I did specify a genre.


A song title is a song title...regardless of the genre.

Crossroads is a popular title too.

Tha Crossroads", a 1996 single by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
"Crossroads" (Tracy Chapman song) (1989)
"Crossroads" (GFriend song) (2020)
"Crossroad" (song), a 2010 song by Ayumi Hamasaki
"Cross Road Blues", a 1936 blues song by Robert Johnson, later recorded as "Crossroads" by many other musicians
"Cross Road" (song), a 1993 song by Mr. Children
"Crossroads", a 2008 song by Avenged Sevenfold from Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough
"Crossroads", a 2002 single by Blazin' Squad
"Crossroads", a 1967 song by Gordon Lightfoot, from The Way I Feel
"Crossroads", a 1993 song by LL Cool J, from 14 Shots to the Dome
"Crossroads", a 1971 song by Don McLean, from American Pie
"Crossroads", a 1991 single by Calvin Russell
 
