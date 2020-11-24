 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man loses pants in Wawa fight   (local10.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am very sure I knew a boy back in the day, that called his a wawa.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When dicks are floppin' and fists are flying, saying ""Gentlemen, gentlemen please!" is not going to pacify anyone.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Plenty of local FLA affiliates with the video and you have to use the Murdoch rag.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where's my flag? That is the most American thing ever.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't see no fight, but I did see some booty.
 
Grrr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theflatline: Plenty of local FLA affiliates with the video and you have to use the Murdoch rag.


Thanks. I wasn't out to see the video but was surprised that the Murdoch article didn't say where in FL this happened, and didn't think about looking for another source until I read your comment...

It occurred in Lauderhill.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's a better link

https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​0/11/24/wawa-brawl-video-captured-in-s​outh-florida-goes-viral/

So, you hold a door for someone and that's a dick flapping beating?

Okay.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida has a Wawa?  Do they have a giant alligator statue?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Here's a better link

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/11/24/wawa-brawl-video-captured-in-s​outh-florida-goes-viral/

So, you hold a door for someone and that's a dick flapping beating?

Okay.


Drunk people act irrationally, often aggressively so.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mamswords.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Here's a better link

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/11/24/wawa-brawl-video-captured-in-s​outh-florida-goes-viral/

So, you hold a door for someone and that's a dick flapping beating?

Okay.


Wow..That is SO Florida..Two fat rednecks in sandals at 2:00 am fighting over what is generally seen as a nice gesture..At least the pantsless dude managed to wear a mask...It looks like mr. baldy mcreflectivevest didn't
manage to wear one..So I'm going assume he was the primary a-hole that, "Didn't need no help!"...
Being inconsiderate enough not to wear a mask, he likely wouldn't open the door for anyone and would
probably take offense at someone doing for him..
 
BrassBells
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The MAGA hats must have fallen off. Fat slobs like this usually can't keep their pants up anyway. Most are 'plumbers'.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Wawa"


The Miracle Worker (1962) - Water Scene
Youtube 9uheykreqCo
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: FirstNationalBastard: Here's a better link

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/11/24/wawa-brawl-video-captured-in-s​outh-florida-goes-viral/

So, you hold a door for someone and that's a dick flapping beating?

Okay.

Wow..That is SO Florida..Two fat rednecks in sandals at 2:00 am fighting over what is generally seen as a nice gesture..At least the pantsless dude managed to wear a mask...It looks like mr. baldy mcreflectivevest didn't
manage to wear one..So I'm going assume he was the primary a-hole that, "Didn't need no help!"...
Being inconsiderate enough not to wear a mask, he likely wouldn't open the door for anyone and would
probably take offense at someone doing for him..


I am getting so tired of people. America is so broken. We have been divided up. Ugliness, name calling, and threats are now perfectly acceptable and just part of American life. Our president does it and he's considered a hero to at least 70 million voters. He should have been swept out of office easily, in a landslide, along with any of his congressional lackeys, but that is not our world we live in now.
The pressure cooker that is America has to break. Divisions are deep. People walk around with so much anger now, like the Wawa incident. I think God I am 55 years old instead of 25, and that's a shame. I should envy 25 year olds, but I don't.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mollari: Florida has a Wawa?  Do they have a giant alligator statue?

[Fark user image 850x602]


World's Biggest Hoe
 
