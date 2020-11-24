 Skip to content
(TVNZ (New Zealand))   Sinister COVID case confounds Samoa as no one nose if there is a case or not, depending on which nostril is tested   (tvnz.co.nz) divider line
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FFS they only test one nostril?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tested each of the other entries and exits?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A nose so broad that the nostrils can socially distance?

sorry.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Say Samoa again...

TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So treat him as a positive case, quarantine and monitor symptoms.  Test in a couple weeks.  Why is this world news?
 
