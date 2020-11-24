 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   How to tell if your airline seat, hotel room or rental car is clean. Cliff notes version: They're not   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 10:40 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just assume that every object in a hotel room has been inserted in a body cavity at some point. Also, every fabric surface probably has DNA on it.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tl;dr -

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would hate for someone to test the carpet under the average Farkers computer chair.

/mine included.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Depends on your definition of "clean".
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Just assume that every object in a hotel room has been inserted in a body cavity at some point. Also, every fabric surface probably has DNA on it.


I know it's not good, but it can't be THAT bad. The cleanliness of the hotel and their cleaning procedures also is very important.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did a test where I drove to Las Vegas and stayed in a Best Western overnight, and ... I'm not ready yet. I basically went into the room and wiped every service I was likely to touch**, aired it out, and I slept in a tight-weave sleeping bag-like liner that I'd originally bought for international (grubby) hotels. The whole thing was a major hassle.

// ** I bought several containers of Clorox Wipes a year ago because they were on sale. Pure luck.
 
OpenXor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm so sorry I'm posting this, but you can say Cliffsnotes or Cliffs Notes or Cliff's Notes. Whichever way you decide, there's an S in it.

I'm sorry.

So Sorry.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had to go out of town on business for a full week last month. brought tons of sanitizer wipes, hand soap, and hand sanitizer with me. wiped down the rental car and all the surfaces in the hotel room even though they pinker swear they were cleaned.  I was never a germaphobe before this but can't be too careful these days.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sniff test
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.