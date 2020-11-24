 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Before going on that Florida beach vacation, watch this drone video of hammerhead shark circling clueless swimmer   (clickorlando.com) divider line
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the International Shark Attack File, humans have been subject to 17 documented, unprovoked attacks by hammerhead sharks within the genus Sphyrna since 1580 AD. From these, no human fatalities have been recorded.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude must be a lawyer.

Professional courtesy
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeeah, that's not really a "giant" hammerhead... They average 13' long, so 10' is basically a low end average at best.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're more likely to die from a snake bite or alligator attack than a shark bite down here

Or a methhead Florida man attack. Those are quite common
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ummm....clueless and Florida are redundant.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: You're more likely to die from a snake bite or alligator attack than a shark bite down here

Or a methhead Florida man attack. Those are quite common


I am in Volusia County a little north of Daytona.

Lots of bites, precious few fatalities. Mostly just nibbles.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've been in the ocean many times and don't think you ever swam near a shark, I got some bad news for you... There are a LOT of shark encounters where the only party that know there was an encounter is the shark. I doubt it's ever been studied or quantified, of it even could be, but sharks swim near people all the time.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Yeeeeah, that's not really a "giant" hammerhead... They average 13' long, so 10' is basically a low end average at best.


You're in the water and you see that thing, it's freaking giant.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hammerheads eat crabs, that's why i mix Ovide into my sunblock.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: According to the International Shark Attack File, humans have been subject to 17 documented, unprovoked attacks by hammerhead sharks within the genus Sphyrna since 1580 AD. From these, no human fatalities have been recorded.


What I was thinking. As far as shark species go hammerheads are about as benign as koala bears
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it seemed like the shark was just curious, then swam off again.

so it seemed more cool and shocking than scary to me.

dude wasn't swimming in chummed waters, or wearing flashy silvery jewelry, or gushing a plume of blood, or swimming in a murky surf zone, or swimming at dust or dawn and/or among small bait fish, or wearing a dark wet suit, or dangling all four limbs off of some float like a deformed turtle, -or swimming at new smyrna beach in general- or any other single thing they say can increase the risk a shark decides to taste you.

he was probably ALWAYS going to be just fine.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: If you've been in the ocean many times and don't think you ever swam near a shark, I got some bad news for you... There are a LOT of shark encounters where the only party that know there was an encounter is the shark. I doubt it's ever been studied or quantified, of it even could be, but sharks swim near people all the time.


Used to surf(badly) when I lived in Galveston, had "things" brush me when out there, it will get your attention
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord said to Noah
'Fore ya float that arc
You better save me a space
For my hammerhead shark
Whoa yeah, the Hammerhead Shark
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: You're more likely to die from a snake bite or alligator attack than a shark bite down here

Or a methhead Florida man attack. Those are quite common


Since 2000, snakes have been attributed to 3 Florida deaths, but sharks are winning with 4 confirmed kills.  You're right about gators though, 16 kills from those biatches.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've swum with much larger hammerheads than this, and have never felt threatened.

Bull sharks though... bull sharks are territorial & aggressive as all get go.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
luna1580:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"He wasn't swimming in chummed waters, or wearing flashy jewelry, or gushing blood, or swimming in a murky surf zone...he was ALWAYS going to be just fine."
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I've swum with much larger hammerheads than this, and have never felt threatened.

Bull sharks though... bull sharks are territorial & aggressive as all get go.


I'd even rather be in the water with a tiger shark.  A tiger shark, I feel that you can tell its intent... whether it is uninterested, curious, or aggressive.  But bull sharks are just flat out crazy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fins to the left, fins to the right.....
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ithorians have two mouths and speak in a stereo language that cannot properly be spoken by other species.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: A tiger shark, I feel that you can tell its intent...


Yeah, Tigers will eat anything, but they are pretty damn curious, and even famously friendly in certain places.
Tiger Sharks of Tiger Beach
Youtube f5SR5XlZcv0
 
