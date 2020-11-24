 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Scotland makes history. Period   (bbc.com) divider line
33
    More: Plug  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 9:02 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If its not Scottish, its crap! Period.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bloody marxists
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Absorbing story bro
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOTY candidate right here
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are staunch allies to hygiene.


/not gonna pad this out
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gr3asy: They are staunch allies to hygiene.


/not gonna pad this out


Oh put a cork in it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great news. Can we do it here too?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't their wool already absorbent?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Spiteful
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Period poverty. Srsly? That's keeping the wymyn's back?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Free period products. Must be Baroque
 
profdc9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least its not full stop.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No plug tag?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Period poverty. Srsly? That's keeping the wymyn's back?


Men are much more oppressed.
First, they made a Ghostbusters with women and then they elected a woman VP!!!
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cherokee Hair Tampons - Cheech and Chong - SouthPark
Youtube My9d4tUMHnU
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is great news. Can we do it here too?


Nope. Turns out that's socialism. Also, the national debt.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
static.standard.co.ukView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This story has got me feeling a little blue.

Family Guy Blue Liquid Tampon Commercials
Youtube qF7MsBtZx08
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Free" doesn't exist when it comes to goods and services.

You could say that it is being paid for with taxes, but that would require a balanced budget.

https://www.ifs.org.uk/publications/1​4​982

This is effectively being paid for with borrowed funds that will have to be paid back. With interest.

"Free" should be banned when it comes to government expenditures. It's not farking free.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is great news. Can we do it here too?


Pretty sure that unlike "here", Scotland has already covered food and shelter for the needy.

So no. Go worry about those things first.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good news. Period.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So no strings attached then.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well of they're going to go down that road.

Make condoms free so people would use them more.
Make gyms free so we can stay a healthy weight and not overburden the health system with obesity related diseases
Make eye glasses/contacts/corrective surgery free
Make dental care free because so many various conditions are related to oral hygiene plus it affects ones own mental health

Also, since they're now covered for free will the government bite the bullet if someone dies from Toxic Shock becuase (insert reason why the gov has to pay multi millions in liability) because they had x brand instead of y brand.
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bit Tardy for some
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jvl: Pretty sure that unlike "here", Scotland has already covered food and shelter for the needy.


https://ww
w.dw.com/en/scotlands-shameful-record​-​homelessness-fuels-highest-drug-death-​rate-in-europe/a-52659386
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Well of they're going to go down that road.

Make condoms free so people would use them more.
Make gyms free so we can stay a healthy weight and not overburden the health system with obesity related diseases
Make eye glasses/contacts/corrective surgery free
Make dental care free because so many various conditions are related to oral hygiene plus it affects ones own mental health

Also, since they're now covered for free will the government bite the bullet if someone dies from Toxic Shock becuase (insert reason why the gov has to pay multi millions in liability) because they had x brand instead of y brand.


But how are we supposed to keep the poor down and let them know that they suck if they're treated like human beings instead of making them join the military to get all that free shiat, if only for a while?
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Couldn't find Scottish slang for "period" but found one in Danish: "communists in the funhouse"
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's cool and all, but I'll come back to this thread next week.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Well of they're going to go down that road.

Make condoms free so people would use them more.
Make gyms free so we can stay a healthy weight and not overburden the health system with obesity related diseases
Make eye glasses/contacts/corrective surgery free
Make dental care free because so many various conditions are related to oral hygiene plus it affects ones own mental health

Also, since they're now covered for free will the government bite the bullet if someone dies from Toxic Shock becuase (insert reason why the gov has to pay multi millions in liability) because they had x brand instead of y brand.


Condoms are already free there - you can get them for free at doctor's offices, pharmacies, and schools.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Well of they're going to go down that road.

Make condoms free so people would use them more.
Make gyms free so we can stay a healthy weight and not overburden the health system with obesity related diseases
Make eye glasses/contacts/corrective surgery free
Make dental care free because so many various conditions are related to oral hygiene plus it affects ones own mental health

Also, since they're now covered for free will the government bite the bullet if someone dies from Toxic Shock becuase (insert reason why the gov has to pay multi millions in liability) because they had x brand instead of y brand.


Condoms are already free. TFA even says so. Gyms are hugely subsidised in the UK with council run sports centres, eye tests, glasses and dental also hugely subsidised. Scotland even cheaper than England, because they get a big subsidy from England to fund it.

/Also glad to see TFA mentioned the EU law that forced us to charge VAT (sales tax) on tampons. After Brexit we can scrap that tax.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.