 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   Toronto park plagued by penises   (blogto.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 11:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Usually the guys looking for penises go to Allen Gardens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to choose between a good memory and a huge penis. I forget which one I chose.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they chasing a puck?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I should go to Toronto
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not related:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haesind​a​ng_Park

tripologist.comView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Ber is low for the next Walter Cronkite when an "article" consist of a list of Instagram posts!  Sweet!!

'Murica!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a rash of penises you should get that checked out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: Wow.  Ber is low for the next Walter Cronkite when an "article" consist of a list of Instagram posts!  Sweet!!

'Murica!!

[Fark user image image 498x381]


cloudrf.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Giant snow penis spotted..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
F_McG
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis. Singular. A big singular, but still singular.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who drew the dicks?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Kenny Hotz lately?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it was aliens...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I had to choose between a good memory and a huge penis. I forget which one I chose.


Does your roommate look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
directional arrow ?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wxboy: Not related:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haesinda​ng_Park

[tripologist.com image 640x427]


They should call it Haesinwang Park.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gotta love how that article is in the "Arts" section.

/ Next up; Bathroom Stalls of the Bus Station.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Driver: wxboy: Not related:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haesinda​ng_Park

[tripologist.com image 640x427]

They should call it Haesinwang Park.


Haesindong Park - FTFY
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was hoping to see dick butt.

Am disappoint.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.