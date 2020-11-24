 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   Good news, Cali Farkers. A judge has ruled that the 'good taste' rule for personalized plates violates free speech. Expect to see BIGWANG, FARKYOU, and multiple variations on AZZLOVR as you cruise the PCH   (courthousenews.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had no idea there are Farkers who are living in Colombia. Huh. Live and learn.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: I had no idea there are Farkers who are living in Colombia. Huh. Live and learn.


You didn't go back and check?  I don't think so.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. I'm filling out forms to get BALLSSS right now.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect CA to scrap personalization plates when someone registers the plate "Sieg Heil"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never heard a californian say "the pch".
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I have never heard a californian say "the pch".


Same, lol
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the future liberals want.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I must be more tasteless than I thought because I really want AZZLOVR as my plate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I look forward to the inevitable social justice outrage
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: Expect CA to scrap personalization plates when someone registers the plate "Sieg Heil"


Trmpwazrobbed!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pfft. I'll believe as soon as the Red Hot Chili Peppers write a song about it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pusywgn.
 
