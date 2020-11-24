 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   Turkeyday headline of the day to get you all hot and bothered: "NO CREATURE ON EARTH HAS HOTTER, MORE DERANGED SEX THAN THE WILD TURKEY"   (melmagazine.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ. Don't I know it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Can confirm.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they will fark up anything or anyone that gets in their way. Strutting toms make geese seem mild-mannered.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 110x215]

Can confirm.


The kicken chicken, gobble gobble!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You don't know me, headline writer.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That mallard duck with the 30 cm ween raping a dead duck that just flew into a building would differ.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What about a wild turkey drunk on Wild Turkey?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most people don't realize how much different wild turkeys are from their domesticated brethren. Domesticated turkeys don't fly at all and the wild ones go 0 to 60 mph faster than you can say gobble-gobble.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: What about a wild turkey drunk on Wild Turkey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are you challenging me?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Something to chew on while you have that turkey meat.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.