(Some Guy)   First it's "don't travel for the holiday," then it's "don't blow yourself up grilling with propane inside your SUV," I honestly don't know what you people even want anymore   (stthomastimesjournal.com) divider line
Bartle J.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They turned a Suburban into a Blazer!
 
iammoistvonlipwig
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meth.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is motivational speaker Matt Foley going to be OK?
 
jefferator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They should have just pitched a tent and used a hibacci instead......

<snicker>
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This happened in Aylmer Ontario? Really? That place is like the Mayberry of Canada
/shocked but not really shocked...whole world's gone to hell
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is motivational speaker Matt Foley going to be OK?


That's the best part of living in a van down by the river. If you have a fire you can just let loose the parking brake and slide right into that extinguishing water
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They were picked up on a 509-B violation, sir.
509?
uh-huh
B?
 
