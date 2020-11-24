 Skip to content
 
(AP News) That's guilty, guilty, GUILTY
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How about prison, prison, prison.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The documents also describe the company trying to "supercharge" opioid sales in 2013, as reaction to the overdose crisis was taking a toll on prescribing.

Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company have also agreed to pay $225 million to the federal government to settle civil claims. No criminal charges have been filed against family members

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice reference, Submitter. Thought it was a Trump story at first though.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unless you fine them more money than they made, it's completely pointless.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I won't be at all surprised or upset if a grieving parent who lost a child to Oxy sees this complete miscarriage of justice and decides to take things into their own hands. The Sackler family is going to need to spend a nice chunk of that blood money hiring secret service level protection for a good while. When the courts fail the people eventually they will seek justice on their own.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always enjoy a good ol' "Guilty, guilty, GUILTY!"
 
fusillade762
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopefully that will spell doom for his runoff chances.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imagine, if you will. What if Purdue Pharma had come up with a 99% effective COVID-19 vaccine?

/your honor, we're changing our plea to Bend Over And Smooch Our Shiny Big Pharma Ass
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller

Hopefully that joker won't just take the money and run.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't act surprised when we find out later that the Sacklers owned the judges and the entire legal process the whole time and just plead guilty just to pay a $750 fine or something outrageous and then act penitent about it.
 
