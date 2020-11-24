 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au) Weeners Dentist performed surgery on patient while...wait, what?   (abc.net.au) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy farks.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the only thin white tube near my mouth during a dental procedure was supposed to suck the spit out of my mouth, not something to be sucked until I spit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You're going to feel a small prick in your mouth."
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drop your drill and grab your dill?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I want a dentist who goes balls-out FOR his patients.  Not WITH his patients.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nurse, stop abusing the nitrous oxide at once!
Doctor, that's not why im laughing!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now spit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tim Watley?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.  That's how my dentist does my annual prostate exam.
 
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That takes some balls
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

"Should I not have done that?"
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, you could have a worse experience at the dentist's office.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Tim Watley?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size

The Louis CK episode w/ Tom Root was also super hilarious, except now you just assume it's probably something Louis did himself, and that makes it less funny.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fissile: Meh, you could have a worse experience at the dentist's office.

[Fark user image 551x308]


Yep, it's not safe.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?
 
bababa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
76, and still going out clubbing and using cocaine?
 
flemardo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He must have been out of bite blocks.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.